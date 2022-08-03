Tom McKenna, a Marine Corps veteran who works as a veterans advocate for Every Third Saturday, stands with Wayzata Troop 283 Boy Scout Jacob Schwaller, who decided that his Eagle Scout project would be building garden beds for the nonprofit organization’s new facility in Minneapolis.(Submitted photo)
Jacob Schwaller reached out to Every Third Saturday for his volunteer project
For Jacob Schwaller, a Wayzata High School student and Wayzata Troop 283 Boy Scout, the question of what to do for his Eagle Scout project left him wondering how he’d like to lend a helping hand to better his community.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank in the Scouts. Requirements to earn the rank include earning 21 merit badges and displaying the principles of the Scout Oath and Law. The final Eagle Scout project is meant to demonstrate leadership while accomplishing work that is beneficial to the community.
When considering his project, Schwaller remembered the name of a nonprofit organization he had heard from his grandmother: A veterans advocacy group called Every Third Saturday (EveryThirdSaturday.org).
“They’re an organization designed to help veterans who are struggling and having problems adjusting back into society,” Schwaller said. “They may have problems finding a job or finding housing, so Every Third Saturday is an organization that helps them get back on their feet.”
The nonprofit organization recently built a new facility in Minneapolis to serve as a community hub for veterans and their families.
“I wanted to see if I could help them out,” Schwaller said.
The Boy Scout reached out to veterans advocate Tom McKenna and other leaders with Every Third Saturday to pitch the idea of building several flower gardens on their new back patio.
“I feel like veterans kind of get the short end of the stick a lot of the time, so I wanted to do something to help them out a little bit,” the Scout said.
After receiving a green light to move forward with the project, Schwaller began drafting up plans for three garden beds and enlisted the help of his friends and family.
The Scout also reached out to Home Depot, which provided a grant to Every Third Saturday to cover the costs for the 1,100 feet of lumber needed for the project.
After gathering the rest of the supplies, Schwaller’s crew arrived to the Minneapolis facility and got to work on the garden beds, which ranged in size from 8 feet to 16 feet in length.
“We had to cut the last one short because there’s a little side entrance to get to the back,” Schwaller said.
After six hours, the garden beds were constructed and ready for soil and a variety of seeds. Schwaller said he hopes to return to the patio in a few months to find veterans enjoying the fresh flowers.
