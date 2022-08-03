a204NW_EagleScout2.jpg

Wayzata Troop 283 Boy Scout Jacob Schwaller works with other volunteers to help build garden beds for the patio at Every Third Saturday in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)

Jacob Schwaller reached out to Every Third Saturday for his volunteer project

For Jacob Schwaller, a Wayzata High School student and Wayzata Troop 283 Boy Scout, the question of what to do for his Eagle Scout project left him wondering how he’d like to lend a helping hand to better his community.

a204NW_EagleScout1.jpg

Tom McKenna, a Marine Corps veteran who works as a veterans advocate for Every Third Saturday, stands with Wayzata Troop 283 Boy Scout Jacob Schwaller, who decided that his Eagle Scout project would be building garden beds for the nonprofit organization’s new facility in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)
a204NW_EagleScout3.jpg

Every Third Saturday, a nonprofit organization serving veterans, recently built a new facility in Minneapolis to serve as a community hub for veterans and their families. (Submitted photo)

