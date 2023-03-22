wz23NW_WayzataBlvd1.jpg
Local residents were invited March 14 to Wayzata City Hall to provide more feedback regarding the future of the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Local residents were invited to Wayzata City Hall this past week in an effort to gather more feedback regarding the future of Wayzata Boulevard.

The March 14 open house asked the public for further input as city leaders work to establish a vision, and ultimately a plan, to make the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor a more welcoming, safe, connected and active commerce center for the community.

A map showing the anticipated land use for different sections of the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor was on display during a March 14 open house at Wayzata City Hall. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A map showing anticipated land use identified during the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor study. (Submitted image)
An open house attendee uses marbles to show his preferences for how to improve Wayzata Boulevard. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
City leaders are working to establish a plan to make the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor a more welcoming, safe, connected and active commerce center for the community. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

