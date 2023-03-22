Local residents were invited to Wayzata City Hall this past week in an effort to gather more feedback regarding the future of Wayzata Boulevard.
The March 14 open house asked the public for further input as city leaders work to establish a vision, and ultimately a plan, to make the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor a more welcoming, safe, connected and active commerce center for the community.
The four segments included in the corridor are:
• Wayzata Boulevard from Superior Boulevard to Highway 12
• Central Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to Highway 12
• Wayzata Boulevard from Superior Boulevard to Minnetonka Avenue
• Wayzata Boulevard from Highway 12 to Minnetonka Avenue
Leading a presentation during the open house was Project Manager Stephanie Falkers of SRF Consulting, who also worked with the city through the 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan update.
The overall process, Falkers explained, has included community and stakeholder engagement and working with the Corridor Study Committee since the study began last summer. The committee is comprised jointly of the Wayzata City Council, Planning Commission and Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“They’ve been a critical group for us throughout the process and our overall schedule. ... Over the fall, we went into exploring some of those opportunities related to land use and transportation and understanding from the community what were your experiences and what are those issues and opportunities?” Falkers said. “And then through the winter, we really started to dig in a little bit deeper in trying to identify what those solutions are. ... Through the rest of spring here and into summer we’ll be finalizing those solutions, looking at implementation and putting together that overall plan.”
According to the city, the goals of the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study have been to:
• Engage residents, business owners and visitors to the area to create a cohesive land use and transportation plan for the corridor that implements the vision set forth in the comprehensive plan and community vision.
• Analyze transportation safety issues related to the high number of access points (driveways) along the corridor and high traffic speeds, particularly in the segment east of Superior Boulevard.
• Identify opportunities for roadway safety improvements that could be made in the short term.
• Create a long-term plan with specific attention on the segment under county jurisdiction anticipated for roadway reconstruction between 2030 and 2035.
• Evaluate pedestrian and bicycle network gaps and prioritize investments in the network.
• Study the existing developments, identify properties likely to redevelop and create a cohesive land use and development plan that guides the city’s response to development proposals.
• Determine updates that should be made to the city’s zoning ordinance.
• Investigate opportunities for public realm, streetscape and right of way improvements such as signage, lighting, landscaping, seating and public art.
• Evaluate the existing public transportation system.
According to feedback, plans for the future of the corridor should prioritize better pedestrian connections, traffic safety and roadway design and appearance. The two biggest concerns heard, according to project leaders, are related to access management (pulling in and out of driveways and business entrances) and safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
“There’s a lot of great stuff happening here in Wayzata,” Falkers said. “How do we really make Wayzata Boulevard, the namesake of the community, be one of those shining stars that people can safely move around and have those destinations that we want to visit.”
Falkers said the next steps of the process include two more meetings with the Corridor Study Committee and another opportunity for stakeholder engagement in the spring.
“And then we’re really excited to get into finalizing that draft plan and sharing that for review as well,” she said.
For more information as the corridor plan takes shape, visit wayzata.org/777/Wayzata-Blvd-Corridor-Study.
