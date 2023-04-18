ZZ Top performs to a crowd in the Boatworks parking lot for the 2021 Wayzata Beach Bash. The Wayzata City Council recently reviewed and approved a special event permit for a similar two-day event called the Wayzata Art and Music Festival.(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
Event planned for June 23-24 in the Boatworks parking lot
Spring is in the air, but summer’s on the mind for event planners in Wayzata.
The Wayzata City Council, during its April 4 meeting, reviewed and approved a special event permit for a new two-day event called the Wayzata Art and Music Festival.
The festival is planned for Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, in the Boatworks parking lot near Wayzata Beach.
The festival organizer is RBA, a digital and technology consulting firm headquartered in the Boatworks building. RBA is also behind the Wayzata Beach Bash, which was last held in conjunction with James J. Hill Days in 2021 with headliners ZZ Top and Brantley Gilbert.
The new event will be similar in size and scale to the Beach Bash concerts and will feature two yet-to-be-announced concerts during the weekend of the Wayzata Art Experience. The June 24-25 art festival, established in 2004 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, will fill Lake Street with more than 100 artists and their works.
Plans for the new Wayzata Art and Music Festival include closing the parking lot for the beach and Boatworks beginning Wednesday, June 21, to begin setting up for the event. The public will be able to access the beach and marina using Ferndale Road.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl noted that the council had previously discussed the event during two work session meetings. The main highlights of the discussions included efforts to minimize impacts to the beach and marina area, crowd security, public safety and noise mitigation.
“What’s that good balance of providing for a successful event, but also with respect to the surrounding community?” Dahl said.
The city will again be working with Rick Born, CEO of RBA and owner of the Boatworks building, in coordinating the event, which is estimated will draw up to 5,000 attendees per night.
“I really do appreciate the work that public works and the police department have put together in collaboration with Mr. Born to provide another event and the flexibility that Mr. Born has shown so that we can try and keep the beach open – it’s prime summertime hours – as long as possible in advance of the event so that residents and visitors can still enjoy our amenities,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said.
More information about the Wayzata Art and Music Festival is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
