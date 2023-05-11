Mayor: ‘We are incredibly grateful as a city and as a community as a whole’
A $500,000 donation from the Carisch family will be used to help fund the city of Wayzata’s boardwalk project.
The Wayzata City Council voted May 2 to accept the donation from the Carisch Family Fund, through the Minneapolis Foundation, to be used toward the long-discussed project. The construction of the project remains on schedule to begin this summer and be complete in January 2024.
The new boardwalk, a key project under the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces will offer space to sit and provide universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks.
The $500,000 donation will be received by the Wayzata Conservancy and then paid to the city to cover a portion of the costs for the project. The conservancy was established in 2016 to advocate for and raise private philanthropic funds for Panoway projects.
Along with the council’s vote to accept the gift was the approval of naming, dedication and signs for the new boardwalk. The decision falls in line with the city’s Naming and Dedication Policy, which governs how and when gifts and donations to Panoway are to be recognized and addresses naming opportunities for facilities and amenities within Panoway.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, explained that the donation comes with a request to rename the boardwalk as the “lakewalk” and feature signs that read “Enjoy the Lakewalk,” with “The Carisch Family” in a smaller font underneath. There will also be space on the sign for another name if an additional $500,000 is donated by a second family or organization.
The Carisch family has a long history in the city. Jerry Carisch, who passed away in 2020, and his brother George, who passed away in 2021, were behind the Marquee Place development that spans the 600 block of Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. The name of the development is a reference to one of the most familiar landmarks in the city, the blue and gold Wayzata Theater marquee. The existing sign is a replica of the one that once welcomed families to the Wayzata movie theater.
Jerry and George’s father Lyle Carisch was one of the owners of the 500-seat Wayzata Theater, which opened in 1932 and was demolished in 1985.
Wayzata Conservancy Executive Director Peter Hitch, speaking at the council meeting, said he had been in talks with siblings Stacy and David Carisch regarding their relationship with the city and giving a nod to their uncle Jerry, who attempted to raise funds and construct a “lakewalk” in the city before the idea stalled in 1994.
“It’s been a nice opportunity for me to get to know this family and see how much they are invested in the city, and I think this is proof of that,” Hitch said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton, speaking before the council’s unanimous vote to accept the donation, thanked the Wayzata Conservancy for its fundraising efforts and the Carisch family for their generosity.
“It is an incredibly generous donation. ... We are incredibly grateful as a city and as a community as a whole,” the mayor said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.