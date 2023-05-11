wz11NW_LakewalkDonation.jpg

The Wayzata City Council voted May 2 to accept a $500,000 donation from the Carisch family to be used for the Panoway boardwalk project. (Submitted image courtesy of Civitas)

Mayor: ‘We are incredibly grateful as a city and as a community as a whole’

