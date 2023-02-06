wz02NW_ChillyOpen1.jpg
The Wayzata Chilly Open golf tournament, a decades-long wintertime tradition, will return Saturday, Feb. 11, to Lake Minnetonka. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

2,000 golfers will descend upon Lake Minnetonka for the sold-out Feb. 11 event

The Chilly Open, a longtime winter tradition in Wayzata, will soon return to Lake Minnetonka for its 38th year.

Organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chilly Open debuted in 1984 and has since become one of the community’s most popular events. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

