The Chilly Open, a longtime winter tradition in Wayzata, will soon return to Lake Minnetonka for its 38th year.
Organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, the unique event debuted in 1984 and has since has become one of the community’s most popular pastimes.
Excitement for the 2023 Chilly Open is particularly high, as evidenced by the fact that all tee times for the event sold out in record time, according to chamber president Becky Pierson.
“It sold out in about six days. ... I would say we’re just as excited – as it appears the golfers are – to have the event,” Pierson said.
For the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, around 2,000 golfers will use clubs and hockey sticks to putt tennis balls around the four nine-hole courses carved into the ice on Wayzata Bay.
Many of the golfers will also dress to match this year’s theme, which is “Vegas, Baby!”
Golfers will also have access to the 19th Hole Tent (294 Grove Ln. E.) in the parking lot near Wayzata Beach, where they can listen to live music from PowerTap and take part in a chili cook-off contest that includes local restaurants supplying all-you-can-eat chili. A panel of guest judges will help decide which restaurants take home awards and bragging rights.
Guests can also make a reservation for 6Smith’s Chilly Open Brunch Buffet and stop in for a beverage on the restaurant’s rooftop patio bar overlooking the Chilly Open festivities. For more information, visit 6smith.com/events.
For yoga enthusiasts who can handle cold weather, a guided 60-minute all-levels “snowga” class will be 9-10 a.m. on the morning of the Chilly Open. The free, non-ticketed activity will be in the Panoway park area on Lake Street. After the class, Crisp & Green will provide free heated spiced apple aguas frescas.
There will also be a chance to watch and participate in snowkite races 5-6 p.m. on the lake. To learn more, visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/snowkite-races.
This year’s Chilly Open festivities will also include a pre-party event 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the 19th Hole Tent. The new event will feature refreshments, food trucks and live music by High & Mighty. Limited tickets are available for $10 presale or $15 at the door, if available. To purchase tickets, visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/pre-par-tee.
For more information about the Chilly Open, visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com.
To learn about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit wayzatachamber.com/volunteer and chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/chilly-open-sponsors.
