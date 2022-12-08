The St. Louis Park City Council will have no shortage of choices when appointing a new member to replace outgoing Councilmember Larry Kraft.
The number of candidates for the at-large council position has surged to two dozen candidates in time for the Dec. 6 deadline.
When the Dec. 8 edition of the Sun Sailor went to press, only Jim Brimeyer, Patrick Guddal, DeAnne Markus, Michael Siegler, Autumn Way and Richard Webb had applied. That number steadily increased, eventually quadrupling.
Joining the early filers in applying for the position are Maren Anderson, Daniel Bashore, Paul Baudhuin, Jim Beneke, Eric Britt, Saul Eugene, Yolanda Farris, Michael Garelick, Dimitrios Lalos, Leah Lamon, James Leuthner, Rob Machalek, Karen McCarren, Alex Moen, Nicholas Morgan, Sebastine Okere, Avi Olitzky and Brad Pappas.
Brimeyer is among the more prominent applicants. He served as a past member of the St. Louis Park City Council for eight years in the late 1990s and early 2000s and as the St. Louis Park city manager for eight years in the 1980s. He is also a former Metropolitan Council member and is currently a member of the St. Louis Park Charter Commission.
In a week in which national news coverage focused on the re-election of a member of the clergy to the U.S. Senate (U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia), two long-time St. Louis Park faith leaders so too applied for the local council position.
For years, Baudhuin has been the pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, a congregation that moved from its long-time home at the Wooddale Avenue entrance to Highway 100 in St. Louis Park to rented space at Spirit of Christ Community Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park. The church moved to make way for an affordable housing redevelopment project.
Olitzky, who is currently a consultant, served as rabbi at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park until January of this year. Both he and Baudhuin are members of the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission, with Baudhuin serving as chair of the commission.
Among other candidates, Beneke is a former St. Louis Park School Board member. He is the chair of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission and the St. Louis Park Board of Zoning Appeals.
Siegler is chair of the St. Louis Park Community Technology Advisory Commission.
Eugene is a member of the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission and has run for the Ward 3 City Council position in the past. Leuthner has run for the position in the past as well.
The level of interest significantly exceeds the number of candidates who filed to fill a vacancy on the St. Louis Park City Council in 2020. That vacancy, which occurred when former Councilmember Anne Mavity moved to Minneapolis, related to Ward 2 rather than an at-large position representing the entire city. At that time, eight candidates applied, including Beneke. The council ultimately appointed Councilmember Lynette Dumalag, who went on to win an election for the seat last year.
Appointment process
According to the city’s appointment page, bit.ly/AtLargeA-app, the council plans to interview each eligible candidate.
When asked whether the council would change its plans based on the number of candidates, the city’s communications director, Jacque Smith, said in an email, “As the application period just closed, city staff is compiling the applications that were received and is working with council on next steps.”
The website states that applicant interviews will be set in January with the council making an appointment in February.
The vacancy arose after Kraft won election to the Minnesota House of Representatives as the DFL-endorsed candidate for House District 46A, which represents most of St. Louis Park aside from a southern sliver of the city. Kraft provided his notice of resignation the day after the Nov. 8 general election in a letter to City Manager Kim Keller, Mayor Jake Spano and other council members.
The council will not be able to formally make an appointment until after Kraft’s resignation becomes official Friday, Dec. 30, according to a city staff report. However, the city is allowed to begin the appointment process after declaring a vacancy.
The term for the at-large seat Kraft has held runs through Jan. 2, 2024. As a result, the seat will be up for election in fall 2023. The current annual compensation for a council member is $13,500.
