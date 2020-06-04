At a class for a personal fitness merit badge, two Boy Scouts met by chance. Conrad Gausmann, a senior at Hopkins High School and a member of Troop 430 was with his dad on that day in 2014. The woman behind them in the check-in line recognized their last name as her maiden name, Gausmann said. The two adults chatted and found out they shared a distant relative who came from Germany in the 1840s.
To Charlie Aasen, a senior at Mounds View High School and a member of Troop 639, it didn’t mean much at first. But, it meant something to his mom so he was excited about it, he said.
The two families are separated by about 160 years, “but still managed to find each other by chance,” Gausmann said, adding “I think that’s so amazing.”
Their connection didn’t stop there. Over the years, the two young men traveled together, went on backpacking trips, took classes and motivated each other to reach their goals. Early on, Gausmann set a goal to earn every Boy Scout merit badge. Coin collecting was his first badge, which gave him a sense of pride and accomplishment and set him up to earn the rest of the badges, he said. He’d been working on the badges for about a year and a half when he met Aasen.
Aasen was trying to get all the required badges to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. At that point, it wasn’t on his mind to earn every merit badge, he said. He saw that it was Gausmann’s goal so he decided he would do it too. As they got closer to their 18th birthdays, they pushed each other to get everything done, he said.
In 2015, Aasen earned his Eagle Scout rank. He invited Gausmann to his ceremony and gave him a mentor pin for helping him along the journey, Gausmann said. Gausmann also became an Eagle Scout. But, his awarding ceremony was in April and was postponed due to COVID-19.
Throughout history, few Boy Scouts have earned all the merit badges, Gausmann said, adding there was an allure to that. As he kept going and earning badges, he realized he had the potential to earn all of them. Gausmann got busier. But, he always made working on the badges one of his priorities.
Along with helping each other came friendly competition. They shared a spreadsheet of who had earned which badges. As the numbers increased, they felt more motivated to increase that number, Gausmann said.
The two reached their goal of earning every merit badge. Aasen received his last badge five days before his 18th birthday and Gausmann earned his last badge a few months later.
One of the most important lessons Aasen learned through scouting was first aid, he said. Now, he works as an emergency medical technician in Minneapolis. First aid is what he has used in his life more often than any of the others, he added.
Once he graduates, Aasen will go to paramedic school. Afterward, he will work toward a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University. He is considering studying environmental science.
Aasen stays involved with the Boy Scouts as an assistant scoutmaster. He along with other assistant scoutmasters set up Zoom meetings to get the troop members through their requirements without having to meet in person, he said. It’s been a bit challenging. But, the Scouts are finishing fifth grade so they don’t have a lot of obligations to schedule around, he added. Aasen is also a merit badge counselor.
Many of the environmental merit badges, and particularly the sustainability badge, piqued Gausmann’s interest. Several of the requirements were to make your home more sustainable, he said. Whether that be conserving water or being more mindful about solid waste. This inspired him to go into the field. He is still choosing between the University of Manitoba and the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He plans to major in environmental science.
One of the ways Gausmann stays connected with the Boy Scouts is through his summer job. He works as a counselor at Many Point Scout Camp. He loves it and plans to continue working there this summer.
