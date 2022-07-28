Three Wayzata Police Department members have officially been sworn into new leadership positions.
During the July 19 city council meeting, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath of office to Deputy Police Chief Jamie Baker, Detective Sgt. Dan Lee and Sgt. Matt George.
“You all were selected as leaders because of your embodiment of the department’s five core values: service, integrity, respect, accountability and excellence,” Dahl said.
Following the ceremonial pinning of their badges, Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz provided a brief introduction before turning over the podium to the new police leaders.
“As you know, our department’s had quite a growth spurt over the last few years,” said Schultz, who himself was sworn in as chief this past fall after serving as the city’s interim police chief for six months following the retirement of Mike Risvold, who served in the leadership role for 17 years.
Schultz also noted the unique opportunity for an incoming police chief to serve with an equally new leadership staff.
“I feel very fortunate,” he said. “I also feel very fortunate and excited for our department to have these three ... to help lead the department and move us in the direction toward the future.”
The police chief then asked Baker, Lee and George to each offer a few words about themselves for the audience of family, friends, residents and city leaders in attendance.
Leading off was Sgt. George, who thanked city officials for allowing him to serve in his new position as he continues forward in his law enforcement career.
“I started my police career in Roseville, with just under three years there and about eight years in Bloomington,” he said. “And that led me to my leadership role here, which I’m extremely excited about.”
George also thanked his wife and daughter before calling attention to his brother Ben, who is also a police officer.
“He’s actually a big reason why I’m here and the kind of cop that I am today,” George told his brother, who was seated in the audience at city hall.
Detective Sgt. Lee, who was promoted from detective, then took to the podium and reflected on how he first joined the Wayzata Police Department as an officer in October 1999.
“I just want to have an opportunity to thank the chief for giving me an opportunity to renew my oath in a different capacity with Wayzata,” he said. “Being the second most senior police department employee, I think about all the roles and the jobs that I fulfilled in the police department. And I won’t lie, this is probably my most challenging role that I’ve taken on, but it’s also my most rewarding role.”
Lee also thanked his wife, Rose Lee, who served 13 years as a police officer for Wayzata.
Baker, the department’s new deputy police chief, said her law enforcement career began in 1989 as a community service officer with the city of Coon Rapids. She then joined and spent 21 years with the Roseville Police Department, where her roles included background investigator, field training officer and family violence detective. She then became a patrol sergeant in 2019 before coming to the Wayzata Police Department.
“I’d like to thank you for this opportunity to serve both the citizens of Wayzata and Long Lake,” Baker said to the mayor, city council and city staff. “I would like to thank the community for their support. The support in this community is nothing like I’ve ever experienced before in my life, and I am blessed to be able to experience that.”
The deputy police chief also recognized her husband and son for their continued encouragement before turning her attention to the members of the Wayzata Police Department.
“You have been nothing but more than welcoming and have encouraged me,” she said. “I feel very blessed to be part of this unit.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton then added several words of thanks and congratulations to the new police leaders, pointing out that as a firefighter she used to answer calls with now Detective Sgt. Lee starting back in 1999.
“I am so incredibly honored and proud to have served with you and to see where you are today,” the mayor said.
