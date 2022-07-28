wz28NW_Officers.jpg

Police Chief Marc Schultz (center left) stands with the three Wayzata Police Department members who were sworn into new leadership roles during the July 19 city council meeting. From left: Sgt. Matt George, Deputy Police Chief Jamie Baker and Detective Sgt. Dan Lee. (Submitted photo)

Three Wayzata Police Department members have officially been sworn into new leadership positions.

During the July 19 city council meeting, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath of office to Deputy Police Chief Jamie Baker, Detective Sgt. Dan Lee and Sgt. Matt George.

