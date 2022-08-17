Wayzata-based company will perform the musical comedy Aug. 25-28
A classic children’s book will soon come to life as a musical in Wayzata thanks to the Blue Water Theatre Company.
Wayzata-based company will perform the musical comedy Aug. 25-28
A classic children’s book will soon come to life as a musical in Wayzata thanks to the Blue Water Theatre Company.
Filled with humor and lessons of friendship, “The Wind in the Willows” follows Mole, Rat, Badger and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose need for speed leads to serious trouble. With his home becoming under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel, Toad attempts a daring escape that leads to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.
“It’s really about forgiveness and friendship,” said Maridee Slater, who was hired as Blue Water’s new artistic director earlier this year following the departure of Charlie Leonard.
The musical comedy, based on Kenneth Grahame’s best-selling classic of children’s literature, features a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes with songs by Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
“The music is very British, with odes to Gilbert and Sullivan all the way into punk rock,” Slater said. “It’s really fun music.”
The show’s cast of 42 actors in grades 3-9 come from schools all around the west metro.
Included in the cast is Jinx Hartong, a Minnetonka Middle School West student who’s new to Blue Water and will be taking on the part of the wise but solitary Badger.
“I’m kind of the wise, words of wisdom kind of character who’s there to support everyone,” Jinx said.
Among the actors returning to Blue Water for another show is Hailey Grand, a student at Maple Grove Middle School who will be tackling the role of Mrs. Otter.
“I’m the motherly character of the show,” Hailey said. “I have a daughter who gets kidnapped and I am trying to save her.”
Adding to her excitement of another show with the theatre company, Hailey said, is the chance to work with Slater as she continues to settle in at Blue Water.
“I love the community. I love everything about it,” Hailey said. “And Maridee’s the new director so I wanted to try something with her.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “The Wind in the Willows”
When: Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.