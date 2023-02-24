fw23NW_Retreat.jpg
The Retreat, a Wayzata-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, has launched the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute. The new initiative will focus on research and advocacy in the areas of substance abuse and recovery. Pictured is The Retreat co-founder and CEO John Curtiss. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata-based center is behind the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute

The Retreat, a Wayzata-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, has launched a new initiative focusing on research and advocacy in the areas of substance abuse and recovery.

