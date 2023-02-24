The Retreat, a Wayzata-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, has launched the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute. The new initiative will focus on research and advocacy in the areas of substance abuse and recovery. Pictured is The Retreat co-founder and CEO John Curtiss.(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata-based center is behind the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute
The Retreat, a Wayzata-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, has launched a new initiative focusing on research and advocacy in the areas of substance abuse and recovery.
The center’s new Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute has been in the works for about a year and a half, according to The Retreat co-founder and CEO John Curtiss.
“A lot of time and energy has gone into working with Curtis’s daughters and family and then internally looking at precisely what we want to accomplish with this new initiative,” Curtiss said.
The CEO said he hopes the work will also serve as a fitting legacy for Curtis Carlson Nelson, who was a longtime friend of The Retreat.
“Our father was deeply dedicated to his own recovery, and to helping others find theirs,” Nelson’s daughter, Juliet Nelson Jackson, said. “My sister and I are honored that his passion for bringing scientific rigor to addiction treatment can live on through this important work.”
The first project of the institute will be a three-year research project studying outcomes for Twelve Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models.
The outcomes research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of Harvard Medical School, the Recovery Research Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
“This is an opportunity for us to partner with probably the top researcher in the country,” Curtiss said of Dr. Kelly. “We’ve had lots of dialogue with him over the last year and a half, two years. But it’s underway and it’s exciting.”
The research will include periodic surveys of The Retreat guest population after their time in residence to assess the quality of their recovery and effectiveness of abstinence-based models of care in supporting longterm recovery.
“The Retreat is a very unique program in the sense that we’re not a clinical treatment program. We use a supportive, educational, community-based approach,” Curtiss said. “The whole idea was to create a model of care that can help more people for less money. We’re not going to solve America’s addiction problems by creating more $50,000 to $100,000 a month treatment programs.”
The Retreat, which will mark its 25th anniversary in June, provides recovery programs and educational services grounded in the Twelve Step principles of Alcoholics Anonymous. In addition to its center in Wayzata, The Retreat also operates six longterm sober living residences in St. Paul.
The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute will also explore the factors in successful longterm recovery and the value of a “continuum” of recovery services including residential, non-residential, sober living and family involvement. The findings from the research will be published in a variety of alcohol and drug addiction research papers and reports.
