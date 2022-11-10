a210NW_Hunchback.jpg
Actors with the Wayzata High School Theatre Department rehearse a scene Oct. 31 for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The musical will run for six performances after opening Friday, Nov. 11. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Musical will run for six performances after opening Friday, Nov. 11

The Wayzata High School Theatre Department will soon introduce audiences to “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

