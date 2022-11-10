Musical will run for six performances after opening Friday, Nov. 11
The Wayzata High School Theatre Department will soon introduce audiences to “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The musical, adapted from the 1996 Disney film, is a retelling of the novel by Victor Hugo. The drama is set amidst the towering architecture of Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris. Claude Frollo, the archdeacon, and his disfigured ward, Quasimodo, the bellringer of Notre Dame, are both transfixed by the beauty and power of Esmeralda, a young street dancer with ambitions of bettering the lives of her people. Both men are pushed to the limits of their morality and humanity in their quest to win her love, setting off a chain of events that challenge the restrictions of ethnicity, faith and society.
“The stage musical uses a lot of the music from the Disney film, but they definitely changed a lot of the movie plot to be a bit closer to the novel,” said Director Grant Sorenson, adding that the story’s moral and ethical ideas have been interesting to grapple with and bring to the stage.
Helping explore those themes are the 48 students who make up the cast for the musical. And unlike other shows, Sorenson said, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” was written to allow for everyone to be on stage and singing as an ensemble throughout most of the show.
“The entire cast is pretty much on stage from the moment the play starts to the very end, which is definitely different than most musicals where you have an ensemble that comes in and does a number and then they leave. ... This is a full commitment from everyone in the cast for basically all two hours of the play,” the director said.
Leading the musical in the role of Quasimodo will be Wayzata High School junior Rish Naik, who has long been a fan of the Disney film adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and its songs from writer Alan Menken.
“Menken is one of the best songwriters ever and, in my opinion, ‘Hunchback’ is one of his best scores,” the actor said.
Naik said he jumped at the chance to audition for the role because he saw something universally relatable in the character of Quasimodo and the musical’s themes around unrequited love.
“I think that is a very universal feeling that a lot of people have to go through,” he said. “That’s one of the things I like most about this character.”
The high school actor said he’s excited for audiences to experience the musical and to watch and listen to an incredible cast of high school actors and singers.
“What the musical does, as opposed to the movie, is it really leans into the choral aspects. And it’s really grand,” Naik said. “The Disney movie was grand, but in translating that to the stage and having the show be live in front of an audience, it’s different than the medium of film. And I think it’s really great to be able to sit down in the theater and watch and listen to all this great music that’s happening live right in front of you.”
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
When: 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 11; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 12; 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 18; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tickets: Adults $15, seniors (62+) $12, students/staff $10. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is recommended for ages 8 and above due to some complicated themes and scary moments.
