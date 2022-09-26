a229NW_VoterRegistration1.jpg

Sue Gregor, a member of the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, takes a photo of several Wayzata High School students who spent National Voter Registration Day encouraging their peers to do their civic duty and sign up to vote in the upcoming election. The effort was part of the League’s Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship Program. From left to right: Joyce Wong, Mynah Dhingra, Isabella Phillips, Simran Chanda, Rishika Sahoo and Aahan Sheth. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

As Election Day draws near, a group of Wayzata High School students spent National Voter Registration Day encouraging their peers to do their civic duty.

Several student leaders, as part of their role as civic engagement fellows with the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, worked alongside the student volunteers they had recruited to lead the Sept. 20 voter registration drive over the school’s lunch periods.

a229NW_VoterRegistration3.jpg

As the Nov. 8 general election draws near, a group of Wayzata High School students spent National Voter Registration Day encouraging their peers to do their civic duty and register to vote. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a229NW_VoterRegistration2.jpg

Wayzata High School students Mynah Dhingra and Sidarth Gazula, fellows with the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area’s Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship Program, talk with League member Sue Gregor during a Sept. 20 vote registration drive at the school. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a229NW_VoterRegistration4.jpg

Student leaders, as part of their role as civic engagement fellows with the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, worked alongside the student volunteers they had recruited to lead a Sept. 20 voter registration drive at Wayzata High School. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a229NW_VoterRegistration6.jpg

Wayzata High School seniors Paige Kurtenbach, left, and Bethany Yu were among the students to stop by the voter registration table during lunch. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a229NW_VoterRegistration5.jpg

After going through voter registration training, a group of Wayzata High students handed out slips of paper with a QR code link for new voters to register online. Anyone who is or will be eligible to vote by the Nov. 8 general election was encouraged to register. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Tags

Load comments