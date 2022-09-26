Sue Gregor, a member of the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, takes a photo of several Wayzata High School students who spent National Voter Registration Day encouraging their peers to do their civic duty and sign up to vote in the upcoming election. The effort was part of the League’s Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship Program. From left to right: Joyce Wong, Mynah Dhingra, Isabella Phillips, Simran Chanda, Rishika Sahoo and Aahan Sheth.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
As Election Day draws near, a group of Wayzata High School students spent National Voter Registration Day encouraging their peers to do their civic duty.
Several student leaders, as part of their role as civic engagement fellows with the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, worked alongside the student volunteers they had recruited to lead the Sept. 20 voter registration drive over the school’s lunch periods.
Sue Gregor, a member of the League of Women Voters, was at the school to provide support for the civic engagement fellows during the voter registration event.
“It’s a great program that pulls kids in at the grassroots level and gets them involved with the idea that voting is a right and it’s their voice,” she said.
Gregor explained that the League’s Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship offers students the opportunity to participate in the democratic process firsthand by learning how to organize and implement get-out-the-vote drives and participating in local candidate forums.
“I heard about being a fellow through my school counselor because I said that I was interested in government and civics,” said Wayzata High School student Mynah Dhingra.
The student said she worked with Brenda Badger, supervisor for Wayzata High School’s Volunteer Club, to find students who were interested in helping with the register to vote initiative.
After going through voter registration training, Dhingra and the volunteers set up a table in the lunchroom and answered questions from students while handing out slips of paper with a QR code link for new voters to register online. Anyone who is or will be eligible to vote by the Nov. 8 general election was encouraged to register.
“It’s super important for people my age to be involved in politics and learn more about their civic duty,” said Wayzata High School student Sidarth Gazula, another fellow with the League. “Recent events have made politics extremely controversial and people don’t want to talk about it, but I think that’s even more of a reason to talk about it.”
