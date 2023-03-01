The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is the first to make use of the policy
A local nonprofit is making use of a new St. Louis Park policy meant to encourage energy-related improvements within the city.
The St. Louis Park City Council, during their Feb. 21 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing a special assessment for the installation of a solar array at St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP). The nonprofit community food shelf and social service agency is located at 6812 West Lake Street.
This will be the first project completed since the special assessment policy was adopted by the city council last year.
Under the policy, any commercial or residential property with five or more units can request a special assessment on energy improvements for their property. If approved, the costs for the work can be assessed to the property and deferred for up to 10 years.
“The city program is really a wonderful opportunity for us because solar panels are such a significant initial investment, even though you’re saving over the long term,” STEP Executive Director Derek Reise said. “By financing it over 10 years, that really allows us to manage cash flow and the savings from the electricity use.”
The city will pay for the new $122,000 solar array installation and STEP will pay the city back starting next year based on a 5.02% interest rate.
“The city makes it really easy to finance it in a way that’s going to be beneficial in allowing, for us specifically, to keep money going toward our programs,” Reise said.
The new solar array will be installed on top of a building that STEP expanded into last year, a project that has doubled the nonprofit organization’s space.
There is an existing solar array that was placed on the original STEP building five years ago, Reise noted, and the second larger array is expected to help account for all of the organization’s annual electrical use. The new solar array, over its 30-year minimum lifespan, is expected to save STEP at least $161,000.
“Without the city’s help, we probably would have put up a smaller array and we might have had to wait another year or so,” the executive director said. “This allows us to take advantage of timing and to install an array that meets our full needs.”
Reise added that STEP is planning to participate in other city incentives related to energy efficiency and renewable energy.
“That’s another way that we’re partnering with the city to make the most of our solar array,” he said.
To learn more the renewable energy programs available in St. Louis Park, visit tinyurl.com/4jx4fnk4.
