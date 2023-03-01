sl02NW_STEP_Solar.jpeg

The St. Louis Park City Council recently approved a resolution authorizing a special assessment for the installation of a solar array at St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP). The nonprofit community food shelf and social service agency is located at 6812 West Lake Street. This photo shows the existing solar array that was installed on the STEP building five years ago. The second larger array is expected to help account for all of the organization’s annual electrical use. (Submitted photo)

The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is the first to make use of the policy

A local nonprofit is making use of a new St. Louis Park policy meant to encourage energy-related improvements within the city.

