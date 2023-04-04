St. Louis Park Police Chief Bryan Kruelle and Deputy Police Chief Siar Nadem joined the city council’s March 20 special study session to provide an overview of the Pathways to Policing program and how it could potentially help address current challenges around officer recruiting and hiring.(Video still)
St. Louis Park city leaders recently met to discuss the Pathways to Policing program and how it could potentially help address current challenges around officer recruiting and hiring.
The discussion item was part of the city council’s March 20 special study session, during which Police Chief Bryan Kruelle and Deputy Police Chief Siar Nadem provided an overview of the initiative.
The Pathways to Policing program was created in 2017 by the Bloomington and St. Louis Park police departments with their cities’ human resource departments.
According to the police department leaders, Pathways was modeled after a program offered by the Minnesota State Patrol and designed to remove barriers for nontraditional candidates who had at least a two-year associate degree in any field of study from a regionally accredited college or university and were interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. By identifying diverse candidates at this stage, the program is meant to help them transition into a policing career by bridging opportunity gaps for those without the means to pay for, or the ability to attend, a law enforcement academic program.
“The idea was to advance race equity and inclusion in our recruitment and retention and identify and recruit secondary professionals with broad multicultural diverse sets of experiences,” Chief Kruelle said. “Specifically, candidates with cultural competency skills and tools and those with experience living or working with culturally diverse populations are given preference in order to more closely align with the communities that we serve.”
The program was also meant to help address a reduction in the number of police officer applicants during a traditional hiring process and to assist with the overall recruitment of people of color and nontraditional candidates.
“When we do have a candidate, we build this candidate to be successful in our policing model,” Deputy Chief Nadem said. “We assign them a mentor immediately, so a veteran officer will start working with the candidate and then also we have them shadow officers. ... We bring them in right into the family so they feel part of the team.”
St. Louis Park has hired eight police officers through the program since its launch, with six of them successfully completing field training and their probationary period.
According to the department leaders, a limitation of the Pathways program is its timeline. Because it typically takes one year from recruitment to completion of field training, it’s difficult to match the number of recruits to actual vacancies in the department at the time the program is completed.
To help resolve this issue, the police department is seeking authorization from city leaders to invest more into the program by allowing the hiring of 5-10% above the existing sworn-officer level of 60.
The overall Pathways to Policing program received general support from the council, with an interest to explore the amount of additional staffing dollars that would be needed to increase the officer hiring level.
“I want to see the numbers but ... I’m very supportive of the notion that if we find good people out there, let’s get them and let’s bring them in,” Mayor Jake Spano said.
The police department will next work with the city manager and finance staff to better understand the financial resources and work required to include the proposal in the 2024 budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.