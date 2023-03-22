The St. Louis Park City Council is working to make several revisions to the city’s zoning code.
The council, during its March 6 meeting, approved the first reading of an ordinance amending chapter 36 of the city code pertaining to zoning.
According to Gary Morrison, zoning administrator for the city, staff periodically proposes an ordinance to amend various sections of the zoning code for the purpose of making changes that are consistent with current policy while also correcting errors and making clarifications.
“We’re also looking to update some code requirements as a result of some conversations that staff has had with property owners, residents and business owners over the past year or so,” Morrison said.
Among the more substantiative amendments included in the amendment are:
• To revise the maximum number of vehicles allowed to be parked outside on a single-dwelling residential property.
• To expand on existing driveway standards for residential properties in the R-1, R-2 and R-3 districts.
• To increase the number of days that a temporary structure, such as a tent, can be utilized. This increase, from 14 to 180 days per calendar year, is the result of temporary measures taken during the pandemic that allowed businesses to expand their active areas, such as outdoor dining.
• To allow exterior materials on existing buildings to be painted without changing the class 1, 2 or 3 materials makeup.
• To remove the condition requiring food service land uses to be setback from residential properties.
• To revise the electric vehicle charging station requirement to be consistent with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry ruling that cities cannot require electric vehicle charging stations in any building or parking structure, except surface parking lots.
• To allow office uses as permitted uses in the MX-1 mixed-use district.
The planning commission recommended approval after reviewing the zoning code revisions in January.
The city council, during their discussion of the ordinance, honed in on the revision to the maximum number of vehicles allowed to be parked outside on a single-dwelling residential property.
The current ordinance has a limit of three vehicles. Additional vehicles have to be parked in a garage or on the street as allowed. At the planning commission’s request, an exception was added to allow the maximum to temporarily be exceeded during snow emergencies.
The current ordinance also includes an exception that allows up to five vehicles if there are up to five licensed drivers living at the home.
According to Morrison, the intention of the revision is to get rid of the exception due to its difficulty of enforcement. According to the city, enforcement of the exception requires city staff to visit the home to review the licenses of all residents, which can be an invasive experience for some residents.
The term “vehicles” includes cars, trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles and some commercial vehicles. The city code will continue to prohibit trailers and commercial vehicles to be parked on a residential street, require vehicles to be parked on a paved surface and require inoperable vehicles to be parked inside a garage.
During council discussion, Council Member Tim Brausen suggested that the maximum number of vehicles allowed to be parked outside on a property be increased from three to four.
“My concern is if we limit it to three, we’d just move those vehicles onto the street. ... Personally, I’d be more in favor of four,” Brausen said before making a motion for the single revision to the overall ordinance.
On a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Jake Spano and Council Member Sue Budd absent, the council approved the first reading of the ordinance amending chapter 36 of the city code pertaining to zoning.
A second reading was set for March 20, after this edition went to press.
