Outgoing operations superintendent recognized during the March 20 council meeting
It was April 1979 when Jeff Stevens, then a recent high school graduate, was hired by St. Louis Park as a seasonal employee for the city’s parks and streets department.
“The job fit me and I stuck it out,” said Stevens, 44 years later.
The longtime city employee, who worked his way up to become operations superintendent, was recognized for his service in the days leading up to his retirement during the March 20 St. Louis Park Council meeting.
Mayor Jake Spano, in reading a resolution of the city council, called out Stevens’ “dedicated service and work ethic” while detailing his long history in St. Louis Park.
Stevens was hired on full-time in 1985 as a public service worker with the public works department. After 14 years in that position, he moved on to work 13 years as a streets field supervisor and spent the remaining 10 years as the public works operations manager/superintendent.
The mayor then applauded and highlighted the city employee’s tireless wintertime work, which totals 160 feet of snow removal over his career. He faced three of the five biggest snowstorms in city history.
“Jeff provided maintenance, history and design suggestions to the 153 miles of streets throughout the city,” Spano added. “His knowledge and understanding of maintenance needs across departmental lines was integral in designing a system that is user and maintenance friendly.”
According to the resolution, Stevens plans to spend his retirement working on his bucket list, spoiling his grandchildren and exploring the backroads of the country on his motorcycle. He’ll try his best not to compare or rate each city’s infrastructure.
Also adding several words of admiration was Public Works Director Jay Hall, who has worked with Stevens for nearly a decade.
“It’s been great working with Jeff. ... One of the things I really like about Jeff is he puts the city first and really cares about the community, and I’ve seen that with a lot of the staff here in St. Louis Park. ... He cares about the community and making sure he leaves the division better than when he started,” Hall said.
Deputy City Manager Cindy Walsh also spoke, recalling how Stevens was the sole person she knew who was eager to take on another snowstorm in February.
“The weather people were predicting ‘snowmageddon.’ ... I called Jeff and he said, ‘Bring it on.’ He wanted to add to that list of historic snowfalls and be a part of it,” Walsh said. “I will miss Jeff. I will miss his candor, his sense of humor, his loyalty and his never-ending spirit and respect for St. Louis Park.”
Stevens, after receiving a plaque and taking his place behind the podium, was humble in his reaction to the kind words from the mayor, council and city staff members.
“A lot of the accolades ... I have to pass on to my staff that did all the work. I was behind the scenes most of the time. But I’ll miss coming to work. I drove down that driveway for 44 years and this will be interesting, but I’m sure two weeks in Key West will solve that dilemma and we’ll go from there,” he said with a smile. “Thank you for the opportunity.”
