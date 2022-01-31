Southwest Light Rail Transit trains are running well behind schedule. The next available car is now set to arrive in 2027.
After numerous, years-long planning delays amid disputes about the line’s route, the Metropolitan Council had anticipated trains would begin running in 2023. Last year, Met Council staff revealed that would not occur but did not provide an updated timeline until Jan. 26, when the regional government announced the new target year.
The actual construction on tracks, stations and structures would wrap up two years prior, in 2025, according to the latest estimate. Operational testing would follow.
However, project leaders currently do not have the money to finish the line.
According to a statement from the Met Council, the lead agency on the project, “In addition to the contingency funds, project leaders estimate needing an additional $450 million to $550 million to finish the project.”
The Met Council voted unanimously Jan. 26 to proceed with a settlement agreement with contractor Lunda McCrossan Joint Venture that will spend the project’s contingency funds. The settlement agreement would also establish construction milestones and create a dispute resolution process regarding construction issues, according to the statement.
Met Council staff plan to negotiate and finalize an agreement with the construction contractor about payments owed and a future payment schedule.
The current estimate brings the latest estimate of the project to between $2.65 billion and $2.75 billion, significantly higher than the approximately $2 billion cost the Met Council had previously projected.
“We will exceed the time and budget we initially anticipated,” said Nick Thompson, director of transit capital programs. “But we are confident we’re doing what needs to be done to complete this project, to meet community needs, and to address concerns related to adjacent properties, while still capitalizing on the economic development benefits of an infrastructure project of this nature.”
Of the Met Council vote, Thompson said, “We are grateful to reach this milestone, which is the first step toward finalizing our project schedule and final budget.”
The Met Council statement blamed ongoing issues with the Kenilworth Tunnel in Minneapolis, the creation of a protection wall between BNSF freight tracks and light rail tracks and the addition of the Eden Prairie Town Center station for adding time, cost and complexity to the project.
The tunnel in a narrow section of the Kenilworth Corridor to separate light rail trains from freight tracks used by Twin Cities & Western Railroad has been an ongoing problem due to the impact on nearby condominiums and water incursion in an area near Cedar Lake. The Met Council changed construction methods for the tunnel due to the impact on a neighboring condo tower.
The tunnel became the Met Council’s solution to keep freight trains running along the corridor after a proposed reroute of Twin Cities & Western Railroad freight trains along a different route in St. Louis Park provoked major backlash for several years amid safety concerns. Some Minneapolis residents sued in an effort to prevent the co-location of freight and light rail trains in the corridor but lost in federal court.
A lengthy protection wall to the north, along the BNSF tracks, came as part of a safety agreement with the major railroad company.
The Met Council had originally planned to defer to the Eden Prairie Town Center station but added it into the ongoing project “to meet community priorities,” according to the regional government’s statement.
While the statement downplayed the project’s latest costs, saying that they will still be lower on a per-mile basis than similar transit projects in peer cities, Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle did acknowledge concerns.
“In hindsight, we really could have done more to help illustrate and communicate the potential complications that come with a project of this magnitude,” Zelle said.
He added, “As we’ve done since this project began 40 years ago, we will work with our project partners to finish this important piece of our system.”
The news provoked a swift and angry response, with key DFL legislators representing Minneapolis and Republican leaders declaring their intent to pursue a bill to audit the light rail project.
The project would extend the existing Green Line between St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis southwest into the suburbs, passing through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka before ending in Eden Prairie.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
