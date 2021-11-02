Interfaith Outreach’s campaign raises funds to help prevent homelessness
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is again rallying the community to raise awareness and funds to help prevent homelessness for local individuals and families.
With the 26th year of the Sleep Out campaign underway, the Plymouth-based nonprofit is raising funds to support the organization’s work to help families address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation. Through emergency housing assistance, the Sleep Out has prevented homelessness in about 35,000 cases.
Many Sleep Out supporters brave the cold weather to sleep outside in boxes, tents and cars (or donate to those who do) as a reminder of what some struggling with homelessness face daily.
Throughout the campaign, community members may also opt to sleep inside as a way to bring families together and reflect on some of the ways neighbors experience homelessness, which often times includes having to crash on a family member’s or friend’s couch or floor.
Since the Sleep Out began, the nonprofit has collected more than $34 million and has provided help to families in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
The goal for the 2021 Sleep Out, which began Nov. 1, is to raise $3 million by the end of the year.
Kevin Ward, who was hired last December as the executive director for Interfaith Outreach, said he’s looking forward to his first full Sleep Out campaign with the organization.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to learn some of that history of the Sleep Out,” Ward said, detailing how the Sleep Out dates back to 1996 when Bob Fisher, a Wayzata shoe repairman, unknowingly launched the community campaign after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised thousands of dollars and the Sleep Out was born.
Ward said the annual effort is essential because it raises awareness of homelessness while tapping into the collective compassion of the local community.
“We get to take that collective good of the community and respond to those needs, and Sleep Out is one of the ways that we’re able to engage the community to help us respond to that need,” Ward said.
Community members are invited to attend the Sleep Out Kickoff 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13, in the parking lot at Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. The event will offer a fire pit for marshmallow roasting, a food station, music and a short program from the Interfaith Outreach leadership team. Those who are planning on sleeping out this year are encouraged to do so in their backyard, car or other location following the event.
Also as part of the Sleep Out, the nonprofit will rally donations on Give to the Max Day Nov. 18. According to Interfaith Outreach, gifts of up to $200,000 received by Nov. 18 will be matched by a generous donor.
On Dec. 15, there will be an online community conversation. The free Zoom event, “Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health,” will explore the impact of housing instability and homelessness on mental health. Participants can hear from an expert guest presenter and Interfaith staff and learn how to be part of the solution. To learn more and RSVP, visit iocp.org/conversation.
Residents can also support the Sleep Out by shopping and dining at partnering businesses Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.
For more information on the Sleep Out and how to participate, visit iocp.org/donations/thesleepout.
