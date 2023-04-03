Snow blanketed the trees, streets and cars. Some people were stuck in their driveways. Others joined Senator Amy Klobuchar and the Plymouth City Council April 1 to talk about road development in the southeast corner of the city.
The U.S. Department of Transportation issues several Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity projects each year. In 2022, Plymouth applied for a RAISE grant to improve the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 73 and was approved, thanks to Klobuchar’s efforts.
Klobuchar said securing this $15 million grant was about demonstrating the need and achievability for this goal.
“The argument I made is it’s seen as completely doable in a suburb that is thriving and growing in an intersection that’s dangerous,“ Klobuchar said.
The official project description, from RAISE’s website includes that Plymouth plans to “reconstruct a segment of Highway 55 by adding two new in-line bus platforms, constructing one mile of new multi-use path, adding a new at-grade trail railroad crossing, a new pedestrian refuge on Highway 55, and a new roundabout at South Shore Drive and 10th Avenue North.
“It will also realign County Road 73, construct a bicycle station and e-bike/e-scooter charging area at Station 73, and make stormwater improvements.”
Benefits include increased safety for all types of transit as well as greater accessibility. Klobuchar helped the city secure $15 million from the RAISE grant.
Klobuchar, who was born in Plymouth and graduated from Wayzata High School, has a special relationship with the area.
“I rode the shoulder of 55 all the time when I was growing up,” Klobuchar said. “My best friend and I rode to Elk River to her cabin on Big Lake (because) there were some middle school boys who had water skis.”
Plymouth currently has a population of more than 84,000. When middle-school aged Klobuchar was biking on Highway 55, the population was closer to 20,000.
Work will not begin for some time. Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister told the Sun Sailor Plymouth is “working to get all the paperwork done,” finalizing the plan and acquiring a few parcels of land. Callister expects construction will start no sooner than 2025.
Known as the Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Program, the project will cost an estimated $26.3 million. Presently, the project is working with a budget of $15 million from RAISE, $2.7 million from Minnesota Department of Transportation funds and $8.6 million in local funds such as the City of Plymouth, Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District and the Metropolitan Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.