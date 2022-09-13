Resale Select, the nonprofit retail store at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, will host its Ladies Night shopping event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.
Purchases at Resale Select, all year long, support the mission of Interfaith Outreach, the 43-year-old human services organization that operates the store. Every donation and purchase will benefit local families.
This year, the store’s $650,000 sales goal will continue to support basic needs services such as the food shelf, employment and family support. Since opening the store in 2011, more than 5 million pounds of clothing have been sorted, sold or re-donated and saved from landfills and volunteer community members have worked 150,000 hours to help run the store.
Resale Select accepts donated merchandise from the community such as clothes, household goods and (recently) furniture.
New this year, for the first time ever, the Ladies Night event will also feature a selection of men’s and children’s items.
“Join us at Ladies Night ... so you can see our newly expanded sales floor and have a blast at this special event with your friends. You never know what you will find during your visit, but you always know it will be the top-quality merchandise you have come to expect and love at Resale Select,” said Team Manager Sonja Carr.
