Resale Select, the nonprofit retail store at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, will host its Ladies Night shopping event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.

Purchases at Resale Select, all year long, support the mission of Interfaith Outreach, the 43-year-old human services organization that operates the store. Every donation and purchase will benefit local families.

