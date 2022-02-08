Online conversation highlighted challenges brought on by the pandemic
Third District Rep. Dean Phillips and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar recently took part in an online conversation to hear about the ongoing challenges facing many small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawmakers were joined in the Jan. 26 discussion by entrepreneurs who have been greatly affected by the pandemic, including leaders in the restaurant, live events and fitness industries.
“In the last few months, we’ve heard more horrific stories of small businesses struggling to keep the lights on,” Phillips said. “Representation begins with listening, but the job doesn’t end there. Small businesses are integral to our community, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a third year, Congress must extend targeted relief to entrepreneurs and employees whose work depends on gathering.”
Among the business owners taking part in the conversation was YogaFit Studios owner Ashok Dhariwal, who noted that businesses like his in the fitness industry were ordered closed for seven of the past 22 months. Dhariwal said he’s taken on at least $250,000 in debt and is currently seeing a 70% loss in sales.
And while resources like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Employment Retention Tax Credit have helped, Dhariwal said his and many other businesses face a long road ahead if they want to survive.
“We, personally for our business, think it’s going to take us another two years to get back to where we were pre-COVID,” he said.
Troy Reding, president of Ally Restaurants, said he lost a restaurant in mid-2020 and has three remaining: Holman’s Table in St. Paul, and Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth and Maple Grove.
Reding said his Maple Grove restaurant has especially struggled through the pandemic and is on the verge of closing.
“We have burned through our PPP money and a lot of that was due to taking care of and keeping all of my salaried managers employed and paying their benefits 100% throughout the prior year of 2021,” Reding said. “Doing the right thing with the money that we received in taking care of our people has always been what we’ve been focused on, and the money’s run out. So, it’s imperative that we get support and it’s imperative that we get it quickly.”
Phillips, who said the Paycheck Protection Program reform bill that was signed into law in 2020, is pressing for targeted aid to industries that rely on in-person gatherings and have been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surges. Phillips said he is calling on Gov. Tim Walz to use unspent COVID-19 money to help small business owners while pressuring leaders in Congress to pass a targeted small business relief package.
Klobuchar has introduced legislation to improve the Small Business Association 504 loan program to help businesses grow, modernize and recover from the pandemic. She and Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) also led the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to provide Small Business Administration grants for independent venue operators impacted by the pandemic.
“I’ve always been a big believer in government doing what the government should do, which is respond in times of crisis,” Klobuchar said. “I’m devoted to seeing this through and ensuring our small business owners have the resources they need.”
A week after the online discussion, Phillips gave a speech on the U.S. House floor highlighting the urgent need for a targeted COVID-19 relief package for the restaurant, fitness and live events industries.
“The cost of congressional inaction will be real. Small business owners across America are dipping into their personal savings and taking on significant debt. In Minnesota alone, almost 60% of restaurants have taken on debt during the pandemic, with an average of over half a million dollars per restaurant. ... We all know what will happen if we don’t pass relief soon – many of those restaurants will close and many of their workers will be unemployed. Too many small business owners are simply running out of hope.”
Phillips said he has secured a commitment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi that a targeted relief package would get a vote on the House floor, which he called “an important step.”
“I implore that we, together, work on such a package,” the congressman said. “We must meet the challenge of this moment with urgency and refill the (Restaurant Revitalization Fund) and include hard-hit industries in a future relief package. We must get the job done, so others can keep theirs.”
Phillips represents Minnesota’s third congressional district which includes the cities of Wayzata, Plymouth, Deephaven, Excelsior, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Tonka Bay and Shorewood.
To watch the full conversation, visit YouTube.com/watch?v=8y49Qztpxs4.
