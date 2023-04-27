FW27NW_Climate1.jpg
Dean Phillips, the U.S. congressman representing Minnesota’s 3rd District, hosts an April 15 event at Minnetonka High School aimed at finding common ground on climate policy. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Congressman convened a bipartisan group for a workshop at Minnetonka High

Common ground on climate policy was the overarching goal of a recent community conversation hosted by Dean Phillips, the U.S. congressman representing Minnesota’s 3rd District.

FW27NW_Climate4.jpg

Developed by Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, En-ROADS is a free online climate change simulator that allows users to explore the impacts that dozens of policies – such as electrifying transport, pricing carbon and improving agricultural practices – would have on hundreds of factors like energy prices, temperature, air quality and sea level rise. To use and learn more about En-ROADS, visit climateinteractive.org/en-roads. (Submitted image)
FW27NW_Climate2.jpg
Rod Fisher, a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, explains how an online climate change simulator called En-ROADS allows users to explore the impacts that dozens of policies – such as electrifying transport, pricing carbon and improving agricultural practices – would have on hundreds of factors like energy prices, temperature, air quality and sea level rise. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
FW27NW_Climate3.jpg
Alix Dvorak, using the En-ROADS online climate change simulator, works with community members who met April 15 at Minnetonka High School to take part in a conversation on climate solutions. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

