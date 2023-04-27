Congressman convened a bipartisan group for a workshop at Minnetonka High
Common ground on climate policy was the overarching goal of a recent community conversation hosted by Dean Phillips, the U.S. congressman representing Minnesota’s 3rd District.
The April 15 event at Minnetonka High School invited residents from the district to take part in a bipartisan, interactive workshop aimed at identifying viable climate change policies using MIT technology.
“I am so grateful to all of you for taking your time on a cold, rainy Saturday morning to come and get together and do what I just wish our entire country would start doing more of, which is to turn off the TVs, put away the phones and get together with other human beings and talk and have conversations and devour facts and perhaps even see some new perspectives,” Phillips said to the community members seated inside a classroom.
The community conversation was inspired by the congressman’s ongoing Common Ground Workshop initiative, an experiment in reducing political polarization.
To help guide the conversations, guests were introduced to En-ROADS, a free climate change simulator available online at climateinteractive.org/en-roads.
Developed by Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, En-ROADS allows users to explore the impacts that dozens of policies – such as electrifying transport, pricing carbon and improving agricultural practices – would have on hundreds of factors like energy prices, temperature, air quality and sea level rise.
“We all want to ensure that the earth is habitable for our children and grandchildren and future generations. If that’s not common ground, I don’t know what is,” Phillips said. “And I know there are different paths to achieve that, and that’s what today’s about.”
Taking part in the community conversation were nine conservative Minnesotans, nine liberal Minnesotans, independent moderators and En-ROADS trainers. Also helping with the workshop were members of Braver Angels, a national citizens movement working to bring liberals and conservatives together at the grassroots level.
Among the En-ROADS experts in the room was Rod Fisher, a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, who explained that the simulator is powered by 14,000 equations.
“It’s as accurate as any climate model out there, but it’s simplified so that it can run on your laptop instantly,” Fisher said.
Fisher explained that the climate change simulator allows users to quickly explore the impact of policies that would help limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) through the year 2100, with the goal of avoiding irreversible damage to the environment, global economy and public health.
“If we do nothing, by the year 2100, we will be at 3.6 degrees Celsius – or 6.4 degrees Fahrenheit – (warmer) globally. And that will have much stronger impacts on us here in the northern part of the Northern Hemisphere,” Fisher said.
After learning about En-ROADS, participants broke into smaller workshop groups to further explore the simulator and come up with solutions toward meeting the goal of limiting global warming.
Among the participating community members was Brooklyn Park resident Joe Welsh, whose interest in the topic of climate change has only grown in recent years while raising his two young children.
“I want them to be able to enjoy nature as I did as child, and also be able to move around the world and move around the country. ... We all need to leave this place livable for everybody,” Welsh said.
Michael Karaman, a retired healthcare software analytics professional who lives in Plymouth, said he wanted to take part in the event because of his long-held interest in climate and its potential impacts on future generations.
After spending time using En-ROADS with his group and sliding various markers – such as increasing renewables while decreasing coal use – Karaman said the activity demonstrated that there was no single solution in solving climate change.
“I think what this tells you is that there’s no silver bullet,” Karaman said. “It’s a multi-pronged strategy, which makes it more complicated in geopolitics to do all of these things at the same time and makes it more complicated to get everybody on the same page.”
While getting everyone on the same page will be not by easy, Phillips sees hope in the local community members who agreed to meet and come up with ideas together.
“Interesting ideas always arise from these convenings, and it provokes me to want to do this with my colleagues in Congress. ... When you digest something together, it’s interesting how you process it in a different way than when you digest it from a political lens.” Phillips said. “And I think that’s what we do too much of.”
