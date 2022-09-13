Wayzata Special Education graduate Quinn Schomburg owns a “growing” business
One of the most successful, must-see booths at the Plymouth Farmers Market belongs to Quinn Schomburg.
A Wayzata High School graduate and Plymouth resident, Schomburg is a growing entrepreneur, gardener, and environmentalist, and he’s establishing his business without needing to say a word.
Schomburg is considered non-verbal, but that hasn’t stopped him from creating a successful booth each Wednesday at the farmers market. From 2:30- 6:30 p.m. he can be found selling home-grown plants, such as flowers, gourds, vegetables, and most importantly, pumpkins.
Schomburg, according to his mother, Carol, has loved pumpkins since he was a young child, and decided to name his business PumQUINNs. He has been growing pumpkins for four years now, and starting his own plants from seeds. “He definitely has a green thumb,” his mom said.
Schomburg also enjoys making jack-o’-lanterns out of the pumpkins he grows. “He carves between 100 and 200 a year,” his mother shared. “All of them have smiling faces. I asked Quinn why, and he said it’s because pumpkins are happy to grow up to be jack-o’-lanterns.”
His mom also shared a story from last Halloween, saying Schomburg brought almost 80 jack-o’-lanterns to his girlfriend’s house and lined her walkway, as decorations for a Halloween party.
Last year Schomburg decided he wanted to try selling his plants at the Plymouth Farmers Market.
“He was very successful,” Carol Schomburg said. “He was there for four weeks. And then when he applied to sell this year, the city asked if he would consider doing eight weeks, because he was one of the more popular booths. He said yes, but unfortunately, there are no pumpkins in the middle of August.”
Schomburg wasn’t deterred by this. He has recently taken up photography, and sells photo cards with pictures of his plants and gardens at his booth. Also, after learning that monarch butterflies were put on the endangered species list, Schomburg decided to start raising the butterflies from eggs, and has spent the last four weeks of the market educating the public on how to save them.
“I think at the farmers market, he most enjoys getting questions from people and answering them,” Schomburg’s mother said. She shared that he has come up with many ways to communicate with people, including bringing seed packets or pictures to identify his produce to guests. Schomburg also answers questions with nods, thumbs up or down signs, and signing numbers on his hands.
“It’s been really good for him to be part of the community, and to work on his communication skills, and his math skills,” Carol Schomburg said. “It’s been a good real-life experience for him, and for Matthew.”
Matthew St. John has been a friend of Schomburg’s for many years. “Quinn and Matthew have a very special friendship,” said Schomburg’s mom. “They actually started in special-k (special education kindergarten) together, and they’ve been classmates from kindergarten up through graduation. They did three years of the Wayzata transition program together. And now, Matthew helps Quinn at the farmers market.”
PumQUINNs will be at the Plymouth farmer’s market until the end of the season on Oct. 5. The market can be found at Parkers Lake Playfield (15500 County Road 6). Schomburg’s plants and bouquets have sold out quickly at previous markets, so be sure to come to the market early.
Schomburg hopes to open an Etsy shop this winter to continue selling his photography and cards. Additionally, when asked if he’d return to the farmers market next year, he nodded and gave an enthusiastic ‘yes!’
