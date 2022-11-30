Marc Schultz spoke during the city council’s Nov. 15 meeting
Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz gave the community a recap of the police department’s last year during a recent city council meeting.
The update comes just over a year after Schultz was sworn in as the city’s police chief in October 2021 following the retirement of Mike Risvold, who led the department for 17 years.
Schultz, speaking to the council during its Nov. 15 meeting, touched on several other leadership changes in the department, including the addition of Deputy Police Chief Jamie Baker.
“She’s been outstanding. I can’t tell you how helpful she’s been,” Schultz said. “We’ve also reallocated some leadership resources at our patrol level for our patrol sergeants. ... And additionally, Detective Sgt. Dan Lee has taken over as the lead for our investigations unit.”
Following the departure of Lt. Mike Murphy, who retired in February after 38 years of service with the police department, the position of lieutenant was eliminated.
The department incorporated a K-9 program this past year with Wayzata Police Sgt. Jason Gehrman and Loki, his Belgian Malinois search-and-rescue dog. A second K-9 unit recently added: Officer Anders Seeland and Riggs, a German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mixed breed who specializes in narcotics detection and apprehension.
The Wayzata Police Department also had the opportunity to fully implement an embedded social worker program, Schultz said. The department joined several Lake Minnetonka area law enforcement agencies in entering an agreement that has provided a Hennepin County social worker to help with mental health crisis cases. The program provides assistance and resources to officers and long-term help for any person who may be suffering from an acute mental health episode, a chronic mental health issue or chemical dependency issues.
“We’ve seen some real great successes with that. ... [The social worker] has been very beneficial for our agency,” the police chief said.
The department has also continued to work toward implementing a bike patrol, Schultz said, with one officer being sent to bike patrol instructor school so that he will be able to train other Wayzata officers.
“Bike patrol is of course a resource that contributes to community engagement,” the police chief said. “And as we’re on the topic of community engagement, one of our goals over the past year was to implement core values for our department. Service, integrity, respect, accountability and excellence are our core values, and these were established to guide us and will continue to guide us in everything we do moving forward.”
The police chief also addressed several issues that he said have been among the biggest safety concerns voiced by local residents. Among these issues is traffic safety, especially during the summer months when local traffic numbers more than double.
“Some of the ways that we address these traffic complaints is through proactive traffic details and spot checks for particular areas that are given to us as areas of concern for our residents and businesses,” he said.
Schultz said between January and the end of October, there were 38 citations issued for exhibition driving, which is when a motorist accelerates or decelerates in a manner which causes unnecessary engine noise or backfire, squealing tires, skidding or sliding.
“Our officers were very proactive in trying to set the tone on Lake Street and other areas,” he said, adding that during that same time period the department responded to 187 traffic complaints and saw 38 instances of driving while impaired.
The police chief noted that the city’s overall crime trends for 2022 mirror some of the trends that have been seen around the metro area, such as an increase in stolen vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles. There was also an increase in reports of damage to property, which can be attributed to higher incidences of graffiti this past summer.
“We saw lots of incidences, and I’m happy to report that everyone involved in that was identified, charged and convicted,” Schultz said.
Looking ahead to 2023, the police chief said he plans to deeply seed the roots of the programs the police department has already implemented while trying to make them as effective and as productive as possible.
“We will try to implement a few other things as well,” he said. “We’ve had the opportunity to have some discussions about increasing staffing ... and that will allow us to change our schedule, put more officers on the street at different times and provide special details to focus on some of these areas of concern more frequently.”
Technology and infrastructure improvements are also being considered to address various issues, including automated license plate readers, radar speed signs and signage that will alert motorists entering Wayzata of the city’s vehicle noise ordinance.
Another discussion has been around the possibility of implementing a police reserve unit that would allow community members to volunteer with the department.
“We’ve got a huge resource that I think we can tap in this community,” the police chief said. “We have a public that is chomping at the bit to serve and to provide a service for the rest of the community.”
