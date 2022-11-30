wz01NW_PoliceUpdate1.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz gave the community a recap of the police department’s last year during a recent city council meeting. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Marc Schultz spoke during the city council’s Nov. 15 meeting

Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz gave the community a recap of the police department’s last year during a recent city council meeting.

wz01NW_PoliceUpdate2.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz, seen here on Lake Street in October 2021, gave a recap of the police department’s last year during the Nov. 15 city council meeting. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Tags

Load comments