Children’s book centers around a fictional restaurant in a small Minnesota town
A new children’s book developed by Plymouth writer Norrie Thomas and Mound artist Meghan Syndergaard shares tales of a small town, its famous café and all the characters it attracts.
The book, which is planned to be the first in a series, is centered around the fictional Hackensack Café, which is named for the very real, very small northern Minnesota (not New Jersey) town.
Titled “The Hackensack Café Adventures,” the story was born out of the many afternoons Thomas spent with her three grandchildren during the pandemic.
“We like to tell stories,” Thomas said. “And one day they said, ‘Tell us a story.’ And I said, ‘Let’s make one up.’”
Using the setting of Hackensack, population 244, where Thomas spent many summers vacations as a child, they used their imaginations to create the characters and café that would ultimately find their way into the book. They also came up with a mystery at the center of the story involving donut recipes from the restaurant. It’s up to Mayor Rainbow (who is based on Thomas) and her young friends (based on Thomas’ grandchildren) to try and solve the crime.
“After a while, it just had a life of its own,” Thomas said. “It was just such a fun thing to write.”
Thomas’ history as a writer includes publishing a fictional murder mystery set in England called “Murder Under the Oak” and a memoir of her experiences as a woman executive advancing in the pharmacy benefits industry.
For “The Hackensack Café Adventures,” Thomas knew she’d need help bringing the characters alive in storybook form. To do this, she reached out to Syndergaard, an illustrator who Thomas had hired in the past as a freelance graphic designer.
“She called me and asked if I would be interested in doing the illustrations,” Syndergaard said. “I jumped at the chance. I have a degree in drawing and painting that I got before graphic design, and so that is really my true love.”
As many people found out during the pandemic, working with someone else meant lots of emails, Zoom meetings and phone calls, with Thomas describing what she was thinking for the story’s characters and Syndergaard sending back illustrations.
“She would show my drawings to her grandkids and they actually gave her input,” the artist said.
After more than a year of working together on the project, the book was independently published near the end of June.
The book has already drawn some attention from residents of the small town referenced in the book’s title.
“Somehow, the librarian of the Hackensack library found out about the book,” Thomas said, noting that she’s now working on organizing a book event at the library, which is housed in an old log cabin on a lake. “I’m going to read the book and we’ll have donuts.”
Thomas said she also donated several books to the library – a token of her appreciation to the town that provided the backdrop for which her and her grandchildren’s imaginations could run wild.
“The Hackensack Café Adventures” is available on Amazon in paperback and eBook formats.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.