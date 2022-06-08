Jennifer Tomlinson had previously served as deputy director
Jennifer Tomlinson has officially stepped into her new role as director of parks and recreation for the city of Plymouth.
Having been hired in February as the department’s deputy director, Tomlinson said she feels well-prepared for her new position, which began June 1.
“It gave me a good bit of time to really understand how the city works and how the department works. It was almost like an introductory lesson into all things the city of Plymouth,” she said. “It was great.”
Tomlinson, whose appointment follows the retirement of the former director Diane Evans, said she will work to set the vision for the department and continue to build on everything that has come before her.
“The previous director was instrumental in really laying the foundation for what an amazing system we have,” Tomlinson said. “And so I’ll continue to build on that vision, and then into the future look at the different ways that we can program while being responsive to the changing needs of customers.”
As director, Tomlinson will lead the parks and recreation department in hosting major community events and coordinating the programming for educational opportunities, athletics, arts, music and more. The department also includes the recreation, volunteer services and parks and forestry divisions.
“I’m excited to have Jennifer lead Plymouth’s talented team of parks and recreation professionals to continue providing high-quality programs and amenities for our community to enjoy,” Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister said.
Looking ahead, Tomlinson said she’s particularly excited about the construction of the Meadows Playfield and the planned work along County Road 47.
“Connecting the trail system is also something that I’m really interested in doing and making sure that those connections are available to residents in the city,” she said.
Before coming to Minnesota, Tomlinson worked as the superintendent of parks for the city of Boise, Idaho, where she oversaw operations, maintenance and construction. With her background in economic development and urban planning, she helped manage more than 2,000 acres of parkland, 95 developed parks, ice rinks, pools, urban forestry and other facilities.
Tomlinson has a bachelor’s degree in applied sociology from Hawaii Pacific University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She also holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Colorado.
In Plymouth, Tomlinson and the parks and recreation department will oversee the Plymouth Community Center, Plymouth Ice Center and Plymouth Historical Society, as well as the city’s 1,800 acres of parkland, 67 developed city parks and 175 miles of trails.
“This is a pretty spectacular team,” Tomlinson said. “They do really, really good work and I want to be as supportive as I can in helping them achieve all of their goals. ... This is a really fun new opportunity for me and my family and we’re just excited to be part of the community.”
