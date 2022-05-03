This year’s presentation was part of the city’s inaugural Discover Plymouth event
Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, speaking to residents inside the new gymnasium at the Plymouth Community Center, provided a recap of the city’s past year with his 2022 State of the City address.
Wosje noted that the address marked the first time since 2019 that he has been able to present the State of the City in person, with the past two years having gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor’s Saturday morning address April 23 was hosted as part of the city’s inaugural Discover Plymouth event, which featured local businesses, community groups, nonprofit organizations and representatives from various city departments.
“This setting is so fitting because that’s what today is all about – community. It’s great to see everyone coming together with neighbors and friends once again,” Wosje said.
The mayor shared several highlights from Plymouth’s past year, starting with the January opening of the Plymouth Community Center Active Wing, which has already seen more than 142,000 visitors. The new wing is the first of two phases to renovate and expand the center. Phase two, currently under construction, includes education and event wings that are anticipated to open in mid-July.
“We can’t wait to cut the ribbon and introduce you to the fully completed Plymouth Community Center,” he said.
Another new amenity is the Northwest Greenway Pavilion, which was completed last summer along with an obstacle course for ages 13 years and older. The next segment of the Greenway is scheduled for construction in 2024.
Speaking about the city’s finances, the mayor proudly stated that Plymouth continues to have the lowest tax rate of Hennepin County cities with populations of 45,000 or more.
Wosje also touted the city’s tradition of conservative debt management, which includes the completed early repayment of bonds issued for the Plymouth Public Safety Building three years ahead of schedule.
“In the past three years, Plymouth has completed early repayment of three different bonds, which has saved taxpayers nearly $300,000 in interest payments,” Wosje added.
The mayor also ran through a list of several redevelopment sites and projects throughout the city, including the Four Seasons Mall site which Plymouth purchased last year. City staff is currently working with a developer on a mixed-use concept for the site.
Wosje also mentioned Valor Place, a two-unit development completed last year that is owned and managed by the Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority and provides affordable housing for U.S. military veterans.
The recently retooled Community and Economic Development Department has helped facilitate beneficial redevelopment projects, issuing 11,900 permits in 2021, the mayor said.
The former Dundee Nursery site at Highway 55 and Rockford Road will be transformed into Parkera, a mixed-use development with 210 market-rate units and a 70,000-square-foot medical office building owned by Twin Cities Orthopedics.
For the city’s industrial sector, Wosje said, Plymouth’s high concentration of med-tech companies will continue to grow. Silk Road Medical, which is headquartered in California, chose Plymouth as the location for a new facility that will combine offices with a physician training lab alongwith research and development spaces. It will have both manufacturing and distribution capabilities.
“The company’s expansion brings approximately 70 high-paying jobs to Plymouth, with more growth anticipated in the future,” the mayor said.
The mayor then turned to infrastructure and the work of the Plymouth Public Works Department.
“Our hardworking maintenance crews do a great job taking care of our city,” he said.
That work was expanded this past fall when the city approved a jurisdictional transfer with Hennepin County to take over ownership of County Road 47 to make safety improvements. The city is now in the process of working with the Plymouth Historical Society and other stakeholders to come up with a new name for the roadway.
While a new name is being considered, the city is getting ready to begin the first phase of reconstruction on the roadway, from County Road 101 to Peony Lane, later this month.
“Upgrades to the corridor are vital to allow elementary school students, nearby neighbors, pedestrians and motorists to drive, bike, and walk safely along the road – and includes a tunnel to cross under what is now County Road 47,” the mayor said.
Other upcoming work includes the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations around Plymouth at parks, city facilities and transit stations. Wosje said the public-private partnership to install and operate the stations will come at no cost to Plymouth taxpayers. Installation will begin this summer and continue through the fall.
When it comes to public safety, the mayor said the Plymouth Police Department continues to work to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in the community. As part of this effort, the department has brought on a full-time, embedded social worker to provide more timely and effective intervention for people in need. The move is in response to a steady increase in the number of people struggling with mental health, the mayor said.
The Plymouth Fire Department is also seeing changes, with Fire Station 2 being completely torn down and rebuilt and work being done to expand and renovate Fire Station 3.
“Both buildings will offer training equipment, giving public safety staff the ability to hone their skills and ultimately provide the highest level of service possible to keep residents of Plymouth safe,” the mayor said.
The updated stations will also allow the fire department to continue transitioning to a blended staffing model that utilizes 24/7 staffing in addition to part-time/on-call firefighters. The new model is meant to help reduce response times, especially for overnight calls.
Before the mayor wrapped up the 2022 State of the City address, he welcomed several leaders and members of Golgotha Slavic Church in Plymouth. A large portion of the church’s 700-member congregation is from Ukraine or has connections to the country.
“They have a great need for financial support to purchase food and medical supplies,” the mayor said of the church’s humanitarian efforts through a mission center in southern Ukraine.
To learn more about the church’s work, visit churchgolgotha.com.
