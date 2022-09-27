Candidates discussed multiple issues facing the city

On Sept. 5, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for the candidates running for Plymouth City Council, including the At Large, Ward 2, and Ward 4 seats. In attendance were Julie Peterson and Lee Ziesmer who are running in Ward 2; James “Jamie” Page, Julie Pointner, and James Williams who are running in Ward 4; and Clark Gregor who is for the At Large seat.

Tags

Load comments