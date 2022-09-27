Candidates discussed multiple issues facing the city
On Sept. 5, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for the candidates running for Plymouth City Council, including the At Large, Ward 2, and Ward 4 seats. In attendance were Julie Peterson and Lee Ziesmer who are running in Ward 2; James “Jamie” Page, Julie Pointner, and James Williams who are running in Ward 4; and Clark Gregor who is for the At Large seat.
According to LVW, “all candidates were invited to participate in the forum. At-large candidates Derek Anderson and Neha Markanda declined to attend.”
Plymouth Mayor Jeffrey Wosje is running unopposed, and therefore LVW did not host a mayoral forum.
Public safety
One of the first questions asked was from “Plymouth residents, who are concerned with public safety. What are your ideas to keep our community safe?”
Zeismer answered first, saying he would like to prioritize community safety classes, to teach residents response skills in areas such as crime prevention, fire prevention and first aid. “We have a first-class police force, and I think we just need to continue to give them the tools, and the training, and the support they need,” he added.
Peterson answered next, and she shared Zeismer’s sentiments about supporting law enforcement, saying she believes this is what city council members can do to affect change in this area. She also added, “The fact remains that Plymouth is a remarkably safe community, and continues to be so. Crime is even slightly down in Plymouth.”
Next to respond was Gregor, who shared that at a recent city council study session, “one of the staff members said, ‘Quality of life starts with feeling safe in your community.’ And I really took that to heart.” He shared the idea of supporting and training local law enforcement, as well as building community through citizen’s academies.
Page echoed the idea that while crime is technically down in Plymouth, people still may not feel safe. “I would prioritize using taxpayer dollars to prioritize continuing our strong police force and doing traffic studies on dangerous intersections,” he said.
Pointner further acknowledged that crime in Plymouth is decreasing, saying that people must remember to “take a look at Plymouth” versus the statistics of other surrounding communities, and not “build up fear.” She too mentioned support for the Plymouth police department and community engagement groups, such as classes and neighborhood watch groups.
Lastly, Williams responded, noting his membership in the West Suburban Men’s Public Safety Group, who works to “sustain a constructive and vibrant connection between local law enforcement and people of color.” He discussed his experience working with this group to identify areas of public safety reform to bring to the state legislature. He also shared his support for the idea of citizen involvement in public safety.
The candidates were also asked about their opinions on restricting no-knock warrants in Plymouth.
All candidates agreed that looking at the data to determine the success of no-knock warrants would be necessary, but candidates Williams and Zeismer both shared their concern about the dangers of no-knock warrants to citizens “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” and Gregor shared this sentiment while noting the importance of the term “restricting” rather than banning. Pointner shared similar ideas to Gregor, and candidates Peterson and Page declined to share an opinion without looking at more statistics.
Diversity
The candidates were also asked “How would you approach Diversity Equity and Inclusion in city hiring and policy development to represent all Plymouth residents?”
Pointner responded first, stating her belief in the need for a DEI coordinator in the city of Plymouth. “I also think there should be a commission or a committee that’s out there for people to have the opportunity to hear the stories of other residents,” she said.
Williams also shared his support for DEI positions and efforts in Plymouth. “When we say people of color, that’s not specific enough,” he said. “[People] are coming from various cultures, experiences, and backgrounds.” He shared his belief in the importance of diversity, saying that excluding groups of people “robs” a community of growth and potential.
Next to respond was Zeismer, who said “I think it’s very important to be focusing on [DEI] and make sure everybody has a voice.” However, he shared that if Plymouth creates a DEI coordinator or other position, he feels it would be important to have “metrics” to measure the “success” of that person in that position.
Peterson jokingly responded, “It was pointed out to me that there are currently more ‘Jims’ than women on the Plymouth City Council,” noting the importance of diversity. She also shared that an official DEI position in the city is a “worthy endeavor” that she supports.
Gregor said “I think there’s a lot of strength to be found in diversity,” noting that diversity includes color, age, ability, and many other aspects. He shared his support for a DEI role in the city, while agreeing with Zeismer that metrics would be helpful to evaluate the role.
Lastly, Page said he feels that diversity inclusion is not presently lacking in Plymouth. He stated that, as he was knocking on doors in Plymouth, “I’d say less than ten people have stated that DEI is a concern.” He also said, “I want to make sure that we understand the problem we’re trying to solve before we spend taxpayer dollars on new positions.”
The Environment
Another question asked was “What goals to protect the environment would you encourage for Plymouth?”
Gregor responded first, noting that he served four years on the Environmental Quality Committee. “One of the things that our committee brought forth was the Green Steps Program, and I was disappointed to see it was voted down several years ago.” He said this and supporting the EQC would be his priorities.
Pointner also expressed her support for joining the Green Steps Program, saying “It shouldn’t be a controversial issue to join [it]. You drive across and Golden Valley has it, you drive to Hopkins, and you see those steps,” she said, “Why are we behind?” She noted that this is a voluntary program, and the city can choose to take each step.
Williams agreed it is “critical” to address environmental wellbeing. He mentioned the importance of the EQC, and said “Why would we not want to make the future better for our children?”
Next, Peterson voiced her support of the Green Steps Program, adding again that it is a voluntary, free program that offers an “opportunity for a council to decline to take the next step. ... Let’s take the first step, and be part of the solution,” she said.
Page shared that he is “passionate about preserving our natural resources.” saying that he has testified to the state legislature regarding clean water measures several times. He said he supports “using taxpayer dollars to purchase strategic tracks of land” for preservation, and would be open to joining the Green Steps Program if it “makes sense financially”.
The 2022 Plymouth City Council and Mayor elections (and all other elections) will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, in Hennepin County. Absentee voting is also available. Visit www.hennepin.us for more information.
