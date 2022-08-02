The old mall site has been vacant for years, and demolition is proposed for this winter
By kaitlin mccoskey
At the July 26 meeting of the Plymouth city council, demolition of the old Four Seasons Mall was authorized with unanimous approval by the council members.
According to Public Works Director Michael Thompson, the project is proposed to take place this winter. “We now own the property, it’s unsightly, it’s been a drain on city resources,” Thompson said in support of the demolition project. “Also, we’ve been getting a lot of push from area residents.”
He added some details about the future of this site, saying it would become a new Park and Ride location once developed, and that until any new construction would begin, the city would seed and blanket the property and mow “to city code” until the land was developed.
“It’s not intended to be a park, or a public open space,” Thompson said. “This is just a very interim way of getting rid of the blight.”
Council Member Jim Willis asked if this demolition would include the pavement parking spots currently on site, and Thompson clarified that it would, adding that this provides some benefit to the environment as well.
Council Member Jim Prom asked Thompson about break-ins at this site, and what they have cost the city. “I think we’ve paid about $11,000 worth of plywood,” Thompson confirmed.
Thompson cautioned there are some risks the city needs to consider. One such risk involves establishing a Tax Increment Financing District at the current site of the old mall, to help subsidize redevelopment of the blighted area According to Thompson, the city would have three years to create a TIF District at this site, and four years for construction to be completed thereafter. The “TIF clock” begins ticking as soon as the demolition begins. “There’s a seven-year clock. Certainly, that’s a big window, but you never know with sites this large,” Thompson said.
He added that costs for this project could get as high as $1.5 million. “The city must cash flow up front, instead of the developer,” Thompson said. He added that certain costs could however be included in negotiations with future developers.
Council Member Ned Carroll asked Thompson if the intent was to recoup the cost of demolition with a new development. “That is correct,” Thompson said, “Our goal all along is not to make money or to lose money, we just want to broker a deal to get the site redeveloped.”
After a motion and second were made to approve the demolition project, Council Member Jim Davis said, “I have been looking forward to this day since we bought the property.” He noted there were some TIF and financing obstacles along the way, but now that the city can move forward with demolition, he will “wholeheartedly support it.”
Prom echoed his agreement, saying that, to Davis’ point, now that the city owns the property, they should be “fully responsible” and perform the demolition.
