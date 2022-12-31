The year 2022 brought many newsworthy moments to Plymouth and Wayzata, including new restaurants to sample and an election to take part in. Below is a snapshot of some of the most notable moments from the past year.
50 years of Music in Plymouth
This past year marked the 50th anniversary of Music in Plymouth.
The annual celebration of community is hosted by the Plymouth Civic League, in partnership with the City of Plymouth. The festival took place July 6 at the Hilde Performance Center.
The volunteer-led Plymouth City League went all out for the anniversary celebration, organizing a musical performance by the Grammy award-winning group The Okee Dokee Brothers. This was followed by Minnesota Orchestra trumpet player Charles Lazarus and Broadway performers The Steeles, who were joined by a big band, after which the Minnesota Orchestra performed. The evening wrapped up with a dazzling fireworks display.
In addition to the free-of-charge concert, family activities such as face painting, airbrush tattoos, a flyover and food trucks were also part of the festival.
Music in Plymouth was first created by Curt Carlson and former Plymouth Mayor Al Hilde, Jr. when Plymouth was a disconnected suburb without its own school district, uniform zip code or central downtown area. In an effort to build community, the two created the Music in Plymouth festival featuring the Minnesota Orchestra and assigned the Plymouth Civic League the job of putting on the festival each year.
County Road 47 in Plymouth gets a new name
In 2022, the Plymouth City Council approved a jurisdictional transfer of County Road 47 from Hennepin County to the city. Along with this transfer came the opportunity to rename the road, which the council chose and approved during a meeting in August. The name chosen was Chankahda Trail, in honor of the Dakota people.
Naming options were presented in February to the council, which decided that a public naming contest should be explored. In March, the city announced that it would be accepting name suggestions. Over 1,200 names were submitted, and a large majority of them requested a name that honored the Dakota people who once lived in the area.
A committee, formed to finalize a list of names for the council’s consideration, included former Historical Society manager Rebekah Coffman, Dakota Elder and culture expert Sydney Beane and Plymouth Historical Society members Bob Gasch and Ted Hoshal. They worked to find a name that was relevant to the area and the geography, while also respecting the Dakota history of the location. The group also worked with a Dakota language expert from the University of Minnesota to ensure the names they came up with were translated and pronounced correctly.
Of the nine names presented to the City Council, Chankahda reigned as the group’s favorite. The name translates to “near the woods” and was chosen for its relation to the Big Woods area. The City Council wanted a name that would be phonetically easy to pronounce, and they noted that even young children can pronounce the syllables of Chankahda.
While some council members met the name change with opposition, the majority voted in favor of renaming County Road 47 to Chankahda Trail.
New food spots and dining destinations
In 2022, Plymouth and Wayzata welcomed several new restaurants and food spots.
Among these was Crisp & Green, located at 2700 Annapolis Circle North in Plymouth. This was the Minnesota-based franchises’ 14th location, after opening its first restaurant in Wayzata in 2016. The fast-casual restaurant offers made-from-scratch soups, salads, grain bowls and smoothies crafted with fresh ingredients.
Northern Taphouse opened its doors in Plymouth in July at 220 Carlson Parkway North. The restaurant took the place of Grizzly’s, which closed its doors in May. The Northern Taphouse provides an upscale spin on traditional bar food, including a variety of burgers, wings, pizzas and sandwiches, along with three types of cheese curds.
Nautical Bowls was another new fast-casual restaurant to open a Plymouth location. The restaurant, which opened in April at 3500 Vicksburg Lane North, features healthier açaí bowls with no added sugars in the ingredients. Everything is dairy and gluten free, and there are many vegan options available as well. Nautical Bowls was originally a single shop, opened by Rachel and Bryant Amundson in Minnetonka after realizing the popularity of açaí bowls on the west coast and the lack of shops offering them in the Midwest.
Not only did Plymouth’s human residents gain places to eat, but their pets got something new as well. Brew Park for dog owners held its grand opening in Plymouth in September. The business at 2605 Fernbrook Lane North offers a unique experience for pets and pet owners. Dr. Angela Woodward, when moving her veterinary office, came up with the concept for a “dog oasis” complete with room and board, medical care and supervised play for canine guests. Human guests can watch their dogs socialize on a turf field through the windows of Brew Park’s bar, which offers coffee, meals and alcoholic drinks for dog owners.
This past year also saw the opening of a second Wayzata restaurant from Chef Daniel del Prado. After opening several acclaimed restaurants in Minneapolis, del Prado brought his culinary talents to Wayzata in 2021 when he opened Josefina in the former Bellecour space on Lake Street. His latest local dining destination, Macanda, opened in July in the former Wayzata Brew Works location in the lakeside Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane East in downtown Wayzata. The new restaurant features an all-seasons patio overlooking Lake Minnetonka and a vinyl record lounge and bar called HiFi. The menu features international flavors with a base in Latin American cuisine, all cooked on an eight-foot long woodfire grill.
- This compilation includes reporting by former Plymouth Community Editor Kristen Miller.
Voters elect candidates to local council seats
After the results of the Nov. 8 election were tallied, Julie Pointner, Julie Peterson, and Clark Gregor were elected to the Plymouth City Council’s Ward 4, Ward 2 and at large seats, respectively. The candidates won out over opponents James “Jamie” Page, James Williams, Lee Ziesmer, Neha Markanda and Derek Anderson.
Current Plymouth Mayor Jeffrey Wosje, who ran for reelection unopposed and won, said the top priorities for his upcoming term are city redevelopments, road construction and repairs and creating a downtown at the current City Center in Plymouth.
In Wayzata, two City Council seats were decided as part of the election. In the end, it was Molly MacDonald and Jeff Parkhill who garnered the most votes and earned the spots, beating candidates Chris Hickman and Larissa Stockton.
MacDonald was appointed to the council in February 2021 to fill the opening left by Johanna Mouton, who transitioned out of her role as a council member after being elected mayor. Parkhill has served on the Wayzata Planning Commission for the past four years.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan, who was elected to the city council in 2018, did not run for reelection.
New wake restrictions for Lake Minnetonka
A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats was approved in August by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District’s Board of Directors.
The code amendment implements a 5 mph speed limit on Lake Minnetonka for all boats within 300 feet of shoreline beginning in 2023, extending the current restriction of 150 feet. The 5 mph speed limit within any swim area, diving flag, dock or anchored watercraft will remain at 150 feet as per current code.
The board had previously considered a draft ordinance for an overall 300-foot limit, but ultimately revised it after comments from board members and the public that indicated a preference for the extended limit to pertain only to the shoreline.
The question of whether or not to impose tougher restrictions follows the increased popularity of wakesurfing on Lake Minnetonka. The sport requires boats designed to create a wake large enough to surf on without the use of a tow rope.
In her report to the board, Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Executive Director Vickie Schleuning explained that many community members had expressed concerns about the large wakes created by wakesurf boats and large cruisers on the lake.
“These wakes make it difficult for people with small watercrafts, including kayaks and canoes, to use the lake safely. Wakes close to shorelines also damage property, Lake Minnetonka’s environment and contribute to shoreline erosion. At the same time, we have heard from other community members who believe boats, like wakesurf boats, are a great recreational outlet and have a right to be on the lake,” Schleuning wrote. “Lake Minnetonka is one of the busiest lakes in our state, and it is important to balance the competing uses to help make sure everyone can use it safely.”
The ordinance officially went into effect Jan. 1, giving the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District a few months to help inform lake users about the new rule before the waters open up and the boating season begins.
Another year of Panoway progress in Wayzata
It was another year of progress for the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
The Wayzata City Council passed a resolution in August approving the designs and directing city staff to prepare construction documents and permit applications for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (the Section Foreman House).
The new boardwalk will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. The project also includes the restoration of 2,000 feet of shoreline to help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
Civitas, a Denver-based urban design and landscape architecture firm, has been working with the city to develop the designs.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk and docks could begin as early as June, which would put the project on track to be completed by January 2024.
The City Council’s resolution also marked the completion of design development for phase 2B, which is renovating the historic Section Foreman House for use as a public learning center.
The small city-owned home has long sat vacant between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century. The foreman, who lived in the house with their family, was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property in 1988 and has since used it primarily for storage space.
In 2021, the home landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, further highlighting a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
If all goes according to plan, work on the Section Foreman House could begin in April and be wrapped up by December.
Wayzata city officials kept busy with development proposals
Keeping in line with previous years, Wayzata city officials were tasked with reviewing several large development applications in 2022.
Among the more significant requests was to take a look at plans to redevelop the former TCF Bank headquarters. The latest proposal, called the Wayzata Beach Club, failed to gain support from the city council. The application followed two previous failed attempts from Minnetonka-based Lake West Development to get approval from the city to redevelop the property at 200 Lake Street East. The property is owned by Huntington National Bank, which is the successor of TCF National Bank.
The 52,600 square-foot building currently on the site was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land that is more than 1,000 feet long from end to end. The building is 52-feet tall when measured to the top of its gable and 60-feet tall when measured to the top of the spire.
The most recent concept plan proposal, which was reviewed by the council in April, included the demolition of the existing building and the construction of two three-story (35 feet tall) mixed-use buildings totaling 32 residential units and approximately 42,000 square feet of commercial space.
The council members expressed concerns that the design, style and massing of the proposed project did not adequately meet the challenges of the long and narrow property.
While the TCF building redevelopment project did not move forward, another proposal to redevelop a banking building did find support.
The Wayzata City Council voted in November to approve a development agreement and final plat for the Wells Fargo redevelopment project at 900 Wayzata Boulevard East. The mixed-use, campus-style project will include apartments, townhouses, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service.
Mithun Enterprises, which owns the current property on the site, is behind the development project. The existing building was constructed in 1981 as Wayzata Bank and Trust and was later sold to Norwest Corporation, which merged with Wells Fargo in 1998.
According to the city, the properties have been associated with members of the Mithun family since the 1970s. The current building was allowed by a conditional use permit to construct the bank and drive through in 1978 and a conditional use permit for a three-story addition in 1980. The existing building is around 46,000 square feet in size and is primarily office space for Wells Fargo.
Construction on the new development is slated to begin in early 2023.
