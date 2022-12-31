The year 2022 brought many newsworthy moments to Plymouth and Wayzata, including new restaurants to sample and an election to take part in. Below is a snapshot of some of the most notable moments from the past year. 

A205NW_Year_In_Review1.jpg

This past year marked the 50th anniversary of Plymouth’s Music in Plymouth festival. (Sun file photo by Kaitlin McCoskey)

50 years of Music in Plymouth

A205NW_Year_In_Review2.jpg

The Plymouth City Council voted in August to approve a new name, Chankahda Trail, for County Road 47. (Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth)
A205NW_Year_In_Review3.jpg

Chef Daniel del Prado added another Wayzata destination to his growing restaurant portfolio. Del Prado partnered with Aaron Switz to open Macanda in July in the former Wayzata Brew Works location in the Boatworks building. The restaurant features an all-seasons patio overlooking Lake Minnetonka. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review_BrewPark.jpg

Brew Park hosted its grand opening Sept. 16, offering a location for both dogs and dog owners. (Sun file photo by Kaitlin McCoskey)
A205NW_Year_In_Review4.jpg

Voters stop by Wayzata City Hall Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review5.jpg

A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats was approved in August by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District’s Board of Directors. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review6.jpg

It was another year of progress for the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review7.jpg

Keeping in line with previous years, Wayzata city officials were tasked with reviewing several large development applications in 2022. A proposal to redevelop the former TCF Bank headquarters on Lake Street failed to find support from the city council. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review8.jpg

Vern and Sophie, a pair of dachshunds, were dressed as Minions for a costume contest this past September in downtown Wayzata. The James J. Hill Days event was one of several dog activities, which included dachshund races and a Doggy Olympics. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review9.jpg

The Chilly Open, a decades-long annual winter tradition in Wayzata, returned this past February to Lake Minnetonka for its 37th year. The on-the-frozen-lake golf tournament invited around 1,800 golfers to use golf clubs and hockey sticks to putt tennis balls around the three nine-hole courses carved into the ice on Wayzata Bay. Participants also helped decide the winners in a chili cook-off contest that included local restaurants supplying all-you-can-eat chili. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review10.jpeg

Runners of all ages jump off the starting line for a one-mile family fun run down Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. The October run was the final event after a morning of Boo Bash Dash races that included a 10K, 5K and competitive one-mile run. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A205NW_Year_In_Review11.jpg

Plymouth hosted its annual Holiday at the Hilde event in celebration of the holiday season. The December event included a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer, take-home crafts, a bonfire, llamas in holiday attire and a ceremonial tree lighting by Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje. Guests also had the opportunity to listen to live choral music, view the holiday lights at the Hilde and purchase food and drinks from local food trucks. (Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth)
A205NW_Year_In_Review12.jpg

Gary Clark Jr. headlined one of the shows for Plymouth’s Party in the Park, which was held July 29 and July 30 as part of the Live at the Hilde summer series. The concerts also featured Kelsea Ballerini, Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo, Kiss the Tiger, The Band Perry and Brittney Spencer. (Sun file photo by Kaitlin McCoskey)

