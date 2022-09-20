City council responds to a July 1 law passed by the Minnesota legislature

At the Aug. 30 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, a moratorium was adopted temporarily “prohibiting the sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of intoxicating and psychoactive cannabinoids”. This ordinance was put into effect as a response to the new Minnesota Legislation passed in July, which made some products containing tetrahydrocannabinol legal at the state level.

