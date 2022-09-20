City council responds to a July 1 law passed by the Minnesota legislature
At the Aug. 30 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, a moratorium was adopted temporarily “prohibiting the sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of intoxicating and psychoactive cannabinoids”. This ordinance was put into effect as a response to the new Minnesota Legislation passed in July, which made some products containing tetrahydrocannabinol legal at the state level.
According to the Minnesota State Legislature, “The new law regulating these products allows consumers age 21 and older to purchase edible products that contain THC derived from hemp beginning July 1, 2022. Products must contain no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a maximum of 50 mg of THC allowed per package.”
The city of Plymouth had been formulating a response to the law for several weeks. At the Aug. 16 Plymouth City Council meeting, the members voted to adopt a moratorium, temporarily banning the sale and distribution of THC products until further discussion about the matter occurs. At the Aug. 30 meeting, city staff presented a drafted moratorium for the city council to vote on.
City Attorney Soren Mattick shared with the council, “one of the things that we’ve struggled with as we’ve drafted these moratoriums and various licensing schemes is trying to define exactly what it is we’re looking to regulate”.
He also shared he felt this new law creates “a bit of an unknown”, adding that regulating hemp-derived and THC products is rather complicated.
According to the Britannica online encyclopedia, hemp and marijuana are “sometimes confused” as the same plant; in actuality, while both plants are part of the cannabis family, “the variety of cannabis cultivated for hemp has only small amounts of THC relative to that grown for the production of marijuana”.
The encyclopedia defines THC as “a compound that produces psychoactive effects in humans”: in other words, the intoxicating compound found in cannabis plants. THC is a cannabinoid, one of “more than 80 known chemical compounds found in all parts of the cannabis plant”. CBD is another well-known cannabinoid that has a “sedative, relaxant effect on the body”, Britannica says.
This complex web of terminology and scientific study has made regulations and law-making around cannabis difficult. Mattick explained that Plymouth is no exception.
“Before July 1, CBD products, some of your creams, oils, and tinctures, were already allowed,” Mattick shared with the council, adding that there were sometimes trace amounts of THC in these legal products. “We had originally tried to define [the product in the moratorium] as anything that involved THC, but inadvertently that may end up regulating some products that had previously been legal.”
Mattick added that some locations that sell intoxicating hemp products use the compound HHC, which “acts a lot like THC” but “tests zero” for THC presence. For this reason, simply defining intoxicating products as those containing THC is further ineffective.
“We’ve all been putting on our chemistry hats trying to sort through this,” Mattick said. “What we have before [the council] is our attempt to define what we feel people want to do, which is press pause for a moment to figure out exactly what is out there, what is on the market.”
Mattick said the city staff didn’t want to “disrupt” legal CBD product sales, and wanted to “step back, much like [they’ve] done in the past with alcohol and tobacco” and take the time to figure out regulations on these products and community safety.
Mattick said that this July 1 law was a surprise that “no one knew about”, and Mayor Wosje voiced his wish that when the Minnesota Legislature meets again, it will “come up with some more thorough guidelines or rules, enforcement activities, and inspections on the product”.
Many council members voiced their support for these sentiments, and the council voted unanimously to pass the moratorium.
