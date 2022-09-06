a215NW_NorthWoodsCUT1.jpg

Students make their way toward Wayzata Public Schools’ North Woods Elementary on the first day of the new school year Sept. 6. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a215NW_NorthWoodsCUT3.jpg

A student hops off her bus before heading to class for the first day of the new year school at North Woods Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a215NW_NorthWoodsCUT4.jpg

A parents drops off her children for the first day of the new school year at North Woods Elementary in Plymouth. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a215NW_NorthWoodsCUT5.jpg

Buses line up and drop students off Sept. 6 at Wayzata Public Schools’ North Woods Elementary. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a215NW_NorthWoodsCUT2.jpg

Hundreds of K-5 North Woods Elementary students report to school Sept. 6 for the first day of Wayzata School District’s 2022-2023 academic year. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Tags

Load comments