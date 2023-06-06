a208NW_WHS_GradutionCUT1.jpeg
More than 900 students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2023 sit and wait to receive diplomas during their June 2 graduation ceremony at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High School’s Class of 2023 walks onto the floor of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis for their June 2 commencement ceremony. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson offers his congratulations to the graduating seniors in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2023 during their commencement ceremony in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler addresses the school’s Class of 2023 during their June 2 graduation ceremony. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Senior commencement speaker Natalie Tran uses a remote control as a prop during her speech about looking back on the past four years at Wayzata High School. “This season has a bittersweet ending,” she said. “We’re happy we got to the end of the show, but we’re going to miss everything that happened over the last couple hundred episodes. And there are no reruns.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High School senior commencement speaker Andrew Westermeyer talks about the lessons he’s learned from his family, especially his sister Sarah, who he called one of his greatest teachers. “Tonight, we celebrate the culmination of our learning in a world class educational system. Through dedicated teachers, we’ve learned about math, science, essay writing, the history of the United States and the history of the world,” he said. “But we do not just learn at school. Our learning started at home when our families were our first teachers.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High School’s Class of 2023 walks onto the floor of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis for their June 2 commencement ceremony. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

