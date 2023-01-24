Somalia was among the countries represented as part of Sunset Hill Elementary School’s International Night, an annual event where families learn about cultures from all over the globe.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Sunset Hill Elementary students visit booths to learn about other countries during the school’s International Night. China was one of 17 countries highlighted at the Jan. 19 event, which invited families to showcase their culture through displays and conversation.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Members of the Minnesota Cricket Association took part in the festivities Jan. 19 at Sunset Hill Elementary to educate students on the sport of cricket, which is particularly popular in India, Australia, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Sunset Hill Elementary students learn about the sport of cricket, which was invented in England. The sport is played with a bat and ball and involves two competing sides of 11 players.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Sunset Hill Elementary students learn about Denmark while playing with LEGO blocks, which originated in 1932 in Billund, Denmark, inside the workshop of carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Performers from Harisen Daiko fill the Sunset Hill Elementary gymnasium with the sounds of Japanese taiko and kumi-daiko drumming during the school’s International Night celebration.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
India was among the countries represented as part of Sunset Hill Elementary School’s International Night, an annual event where families learn about cultures from all over the globe.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
