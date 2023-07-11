Members of the 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors and Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard raise the American flag over Lake Minnteonka during this year’s Fourth of July festivities in Wayzata.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Guests could use their plates to catch airborne pancakes or walk up for service at Wayzata’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. The morning event returned July 4 to the lakeside Depot Park to help kick off the holiday.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A long line of hungry guests arrive to Wayzata Depot Park for the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. The 17th annual lakeside event was hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Former Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, a retired U.S. Navy captain and a Vietnam veteran, was honored with a DAR Community Service Award during this year’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. Willcox was also presented with a Quilt of Valor in recognition of his 30 years of military service in both active and reserve forces.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors march through Wayzata Depot Park during the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. The period-costumed actors demonstrated the loading of powder muskets, talked about their uniforms and educated visitors on the history of Independence Day and the men and women who helped found the nation.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Rain dampens but can’t deter a Fourth of July breakfast at Wayzata Depot Park. The lakeside event, hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution, featured members of the 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors, the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Daughters of the American Revolution.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The 17th annual Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast was hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution, which this year presented a $5,000 check to Veteran Resilience Project, a Minnesota-based charity that offers veterans access to free eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR) to help address trauma and other mental health issues stemming from their service.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
