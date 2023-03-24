wz23NW_TreeTappingCUT1.jpg
Wayzata’s community maple tree tapping outing returned March 19 to the city’s Big Woods Park Preserve. The activity was led by Merrily Borg Babcock, a member of the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A bucket collects dripping sap from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata’s community maple tree tapping outing returned March 19 to the city’s Big Woods Park Preserve. Participating tree tappers will later be required to spend time feeding a wood-burning barrel stove and adding sap to a reduction pan. At the end of the process, participants will take home fresh maple syrup. How much syrup is produced will depend on the amount of sap collected, as it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The maple tree-tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise into the tree, which should be at least 12 inches in diameter or larger to be tapped. A good tree can produce around 20 gallons of sap in a single season, which can last anywhere from three to six weeks. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families met March 19 in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve for an afternoon of maple tree tapping and sap collecting. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A local resident drills into a maple tree so that he can hang a bucket and collect sap. Syrup will then be created by boiling and reducing the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and flavor. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

