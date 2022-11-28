A Wayzata fire engine dressed in lights rolls down Lake Street for the return of the city’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. The parade of lights helped families welcome the holiday season during the Nov. 25 event, which included hot cocoa, music, wagon rides, reindeer, a candy cane hunt and a tree lighting ceremony with the mayor.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Reindeer provided a special photo opportunity at the Wayzata Depot for the many families who attended the Nov. 25. Light Up the Lake Celebration. The event welcomed the holiday season with music, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, a parade of lights with local fire departments and the annual tree lighting with Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl and Communications Coordinator Olivia Laskey prepare to open the gates for a crowd of children and parents eagerly waiting to take part in the Candy Cane Hunt during the city’s Light Up the Lake Celebration.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
