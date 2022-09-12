fw15NW_JJHillDaysCut4.jpg
The Lake Minnetonka Carnival, a favorite for local and visiting families, returned for another year as part of Wayzata’s James J. Hill Days. The annual event was presented by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and drew tens of thousands attendees over the course of the Sept. 9-11 festival. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Thousands of people lined Lake Street in downtown Wayzata Sept. 10 for the second day of James J. Hill Days. Since 1975, the annual event has brought residents and visitors together to celebrate, enjoy food and partake in family festivities along the lakeside. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Vern and Sophie, a pair of dachshunds, are dressed as Minions for a costume contest Sept. 10 at Panoway park in downtown Wayzata. The James J. Hill Days event was one of several dog activities, which included dachshund races and a Doggy Olympics. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Phil Juliano draws a pet caricature of Lady Bird, one of the many dogs who was out and about in Wayzata during this year’s James J. Hill Days festival. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Logrolling was among the many attractions that returned for this year’s James J. Hill Days. Experts from North Star Log Rolling gave demonstrations and offered lessons for those brave enough to try out the activity. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed meeting several llamas that were part of a new experience at this year’s James J. Hill Days. Llama Mama MN brought the friendly animals out Sept. 10 to Depot Park and allowed guests to walk the llamas along the shoreline. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Members of the Shakopee-Prior Lake Shockwaves Water Ski Team put on a show for James J. Hill Days attendees during the second day of the weekend-long festival. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Powertap was one of several musical acts that performed throughout the weekend on Lake Street during Wayzata’s James J. Hill Days. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
