Workers from Perspectives Family Center and the city of St. Louis Park joined with local volunteers May 18 for a collaborative effort to plant apple, pear and cherry trees in Ainsworth Park.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Kelly Prosen, center, plants a fruit tree May 18 in St. Louis Park’s Ainsworth Park. Prosen was among the workers from Perspectives Family Center who took part in the city’s initiative to plant trees for the nonprofit organization as a way to promote sustainable agriculture and provide fresh, healthy food options for the community.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Vanessa Larson, left, an AmeriCorps member who works in the Community Forestry Program, and Kelly Prosen from Perspectives Family Center team up to plant a fruit tree May 18 in St. Louis Park’s Ainsworth Park.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Ainsworth Park was busy with activity May 18 as volunteers, city staff members and workers from Perspectives Family Center joined together to plant fruit trees. Perspectives, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families in need, provides a range of services to promote wellness, financial stability and education. The addition of fruit trees will help provide a sustainable source of fresh fruits for the families served by the organization.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Volunteers, St. Louis Park city staff members and workers from Perspectives Family Center met May 18 for a tree planting session in Ainsworth Park. The initiative from the city aligns with its goal of promoting green spaces and healthy living in the community.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Workers from Perspectives Family Center and the city of St. Louis Park joined with volunteers to plant apple, pear and cherry trees in Ainsworth Park. The project also included a workshop on sustainable agriculture practices and the benefits of fruit trees for the environment and community.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Ainsworth Park in St. Louis Park was busy May 18 as volunteers, city staff members and workers from Perspectives Family Center met for a planting session to add apple, pear and cherry trees to the park.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.