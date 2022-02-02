District 33 Senator David Osmek is sworn in as Senate president Monday, Jan. 31 by Associate Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson on the first day of Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session.(Submitted photo)
The Minnesota Senate reconvened Monday for the start of the 2022 session, which included a vote on a new Senate president.
Senator David Osmek (R-Mound) was officially elected by his Senate majority colleagues to serve as Senate president and was sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson.
Osmek is the senator for District 33, which includes Corcoran, part of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Osmek took his place on the rostrum, the elevated desk at the front of the chamber to run the rest of the session. Osmek made brief remarks thanking his family and colleagues and concluded by saying he hoped to serve with “fairness and the decorum this body had come to expect.”
Osmek was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012 and has been a leader on energy and transportation issues.
Senate Republicans announced his unofficial selection back in October, after which Osmek said, “I’m honored to have earned the support of my colleagues and will strive to conduct legislative business smoothly, effectively and with respect for the tradition and decorum of the Senate. As president, I will ensure the minority voice is heard in our chamber.”
The president oversees the operations of Senate floor sessions and manages decorum. The presidency opened when Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) announced he was stepping down as Senate president after being elected as Senate majority leader this past August.
“This team is committed to serving the needs of all Minnesotans,” Miller said. “We will work to help our economy recover from the pandemic, make communities safer by fully supporting our public safety professionals and putting students first to improve educational outcomes.”
Due to COVID-19, the Senate has allowed remote voting for bills on the floor and in committee hearings. The body adopted continuing this practice for the 2022 session by a voice vote of the members present in the chamber. Members not present could then vote on the remaining items for the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.