The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has been working to gather public comments and is in the process of reviewing a draft ordinance that would implement a speed limit of 5 mph on all boats within 300 feet of shoreline as well as any swimmer, dock or anchored watercraft. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Draft rule would limit speeds within 300 feet of shoreline, docks and anchored watercraft

A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats is being considered for Lake Minnetonka.

