Draft rule would limit speeds within 300 feet of shoreline, docks and anchored watercraft
A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats is being considered for Lake Minnetonka.
The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has been working to gather public comments and is in the process of reviewing a draft ordinance that would implement a speed limit of 5 mph on all boats within 300 feet of shoreline as well as any swimmer, dock or anchored watercraft. The new rule would double the current 150-foot restriction.
Under the current language in the draft ordinance, the new rule would go into effect at least 30 days after being passed as a way to help inform and educate lake users about the change.
The question of whether or not to impose tougher restrictions follows the increased popularity of wakesurfing on Lake Minnetonka. The sport requires boats designed to create a wake large enough to surf on without the use of a tow rope.
During the July 27 Lake Minnetonka Conservation District meeting, several board members discussed the draft ordinance and invited residents to further weigh in.
Board member Jake Walesch said that while he was favorable to the speed limit within 300 feet of shore, he did not support the 300-foot limit for other structures like anchored watercraft or docks.
“[If] someone goes out and anchors in the middle of lake then technically anybody out there is violating the ordinance at that point,” said Walesch, adding that any new rules shouldn’t go into effect until next boating season so that there’s a longer period to educate lake users.
Among the residents speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting was Rick Atherton, who owns a home on Lake Minnetonka and agrees with the overall increased restrictions on wakes.
“I think 300 feet makes a lot of sense. It’s a move in the right direction and I really appreciate it,” Atherton said, adding that he’s seen firsthand the erosion that waves have caused to the shoreline on his property.
Some residents also pushed for better regulation and enforcement to lessen noise issues on the lake related to loud music coming from boats. Others also stressed that education should be a focus moving forward in addition to whatever rules are decided.
Jim Dustrude, who lives on one of Lake Minnetonka’s bays, said new maps put together by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District could help direct and educate boaters.
“I think it might be useful ... for illustrative purposes and also for use in education of especially wakesurf boaters where the best parts of the lake for wakesurfing would be,” he said.
This month’s board meetings for the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District are scheduled for Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 in the community room at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
For more information, visit lmcd.org/safety/safety-boat-generated-wakes.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.