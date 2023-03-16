At-home cooks will find an array of fresh fish and seafood in Texa-Tonka
St. Louis Park residents have been taking full advantage of Chris Nelson’s expertise and experience in the fresh fish and seafood industry.
The local seafood purveyor opened Brookies Fish Market this past November in the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center. And since then, word has been spreading about the new business.
“We’re buying new fish every day, so we must be doing something right,” Nelson said.
Growing up in northern Minnesota, Nelson spent eight years working in Brainerd at Morey’s Market and Grill, where he developed a passion for the outdoors and began to grow a skillset in the retail seafood industry.
“I just fell in love with it. It was an unbelievable atmosphere there,” he said, recalling the market’s 10-foot long displays of smoked and fresh fish and a cafe that sat around 80 customers. “Back then we’d do all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, all-you-can-eat peel-and-eat shrimp and fish fries. ... It was it was a lot of fun.”
From there, Nelson moved to Kona, Hawaii, and spent two years helping manage a seafood restaurant before moving back to Minnesota.
Back in his home state, Nelson began a 13-year stint working for Coastal Seafoods in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis. He worked in Coastal’s retail stores and in wholesale production for his first two years before moving on to become the only outside sales representative for Coastal Seafoods.
“I took on the challenge of sales and I sold to restaurants in Des Moines, Duluth, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Sioux Falls, Fargo, Alexandria, Brainerd – we sent fish all over,” he said.
After the owner of Coastal Seafoods retired and sold the company to Chicago-based Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Nelson said he was introduced to an exciting new challenge of selling gourmet cheeses, salami, olive oils, marinades and vinegars from around the world – all in addition to fresh fish and seafood.
“I got a new challenge in front of me after 20-plus years in the industry of learning fish,” he said. “The next thing you know, I’m going to all these great restaurants and not only selling them fish, but I’m selling them flowers and olive oils and cheese and salami.”
Sales were strong, Nelson said, but the long hours and time spent in the office had him missing the days of working behind a counter and visiting accounts.
Then the pandemic hit and Nelson found himself working exclusively from home.
“The passion for sales really started to get zapped from me,” he said. “I wasn’t out visiting people. I wasn’t touching product like I used to do.”
That’s when Nelson began to put into place a plan to open his own fish market. After searching around the metro area, he was excited to find an open space in the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center.
To open Brookies (which is slang for brook trout), Nelson teamed up with fellow Coastal employee Mikel Wright.
“I said, ‘Let’s work together,’ and it worked out,” Nelson said.
Together, they have built a market that offers sustainably caught and harvested fresh fish, shellfish and seafood as well as a selection of gourmet products that includes sauces, marinades, vinegars, olives, crackers, canned goods, cooking stocks, specialty rice, grilling supplies and more.
“At the end of the day, I wanted to get back to what I originally got into this industry for: retail and working on the other side of the counter talking to the at-home cook,” Nelson said.
Find Brookies Fish Market at 8024 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park. For more info, call 952-500-9209 or visit brookiesfishmarket.com.
