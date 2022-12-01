wz01NW_WizardOfOz2.jpeg

Actors with Blue Water Theatre Company rehearse a scene for “The Wizard of Oz,” which will run for eight performances Dec. 8-18. (Submitted photo)

Musical will run for eight performances Dec. 8-18

Blue Water Theatre Company is inviting audiences to follow the yellow brick road to its latest musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”

