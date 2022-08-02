Roehl’s resignation was effective July 31
By kaitlin mccoskey
Plymouth City Council Member Nick Roehl, who represents Ward 2, announced that he will be stepping down from his position beginning in August.
He made the announcement at the July 26 council meeting. His term was set to expire on Dec. 31.
“As of August, I will no longer be a resident of Plymouth, and I will not be able to serve you on the council,” Roehl said. “It’s been a great three and a half years and I’ve enjoyed 21 years living here in Plymouth.”
Roehl told the council and the staff members that he has enjoyed working with them, and will “consider all of [them] friends”.
“To the residents, thank you for electing me. Thank you for allowing me to serve. I hope I’ve done an honorable job,” Roehl said.
He added his appreciation for the Plymouth City Council to work together and listen to each other’s points, despite having different backgrounds and political ideologies.
“I hope, with so many seats up for election this fall, our candidates and our residents consider that good government is a diverse government. It’s not one sided. It doesn’t look at things one way,” Roehl said. “It’s about people bringing ideas together and then coming together, and meeting in the middle, and getting to a conclusion that fits everyone’s needs.”
Council Member Ned Carrol expressed his reaction to Roehl’s announcement stating that he’s “saddened to know you’re going to be leaving early,” Carroll said. “I’ve enjoyed serving with you. We haven’t always agreed, but sometimes you’ve surprised me in agreeing with me. As you pointed out, that’s the beauty of diversity. You get different thoughts, different perspectives, and you come together in agreement.”
Council members Jim Davis, Jim Prom, and Alise McGregor echoed Carroll’s sentiments, wishing Roehl the best in the future.
Roehl’s seat is up for election this fall. He served in Ward 2, which comprises much of southwestern Plymouth.
Roehl indicated in June that he did not intend on running again. Prom, who serves in Ward 4 (northeastern Plymouth), also indicated he will not file to run again.
Carroll, an At-Large member, has filed to run for the Minnesota House in District 42A, which covers the area west of Vicksburg Lane and south of Highway 55 in Plymouth this fall.
Mayor Jeffrey Wosje did announce his intention to run again.
The filing period for the Plymouth City Council began Aug. 2 and will be open until Aug. 16.
City Clerk and Administrative Coordinator Jodi Galluptold the council, “At our next regular council meeting, the council will need to pass a resolution declaring the vacancy. So that will happen on August 16, and at that meeting staff will bring options as far as how the council wants to proceed forward with either filling the position or leaving it open until the election.”
Gallup also asked the council to pass a “simple motion” accepting Roehl’s resignation, effective July 31, which all members voted to pass.
