A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats has been approved by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District’s board of directors. The new rule, which will go into effect next year, will implement a 5 mph speed limit on all boats within 300 feet of shoreline. The speed limit within any swim area, diving flag, dock or anchored watercraft will remain at 150 feet as per the current code. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

The ordinance, which will go into effect next year, limits boating speeds to 5 mph within 300 feet of shoreline

A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats has been approved by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District’s board of directors.

