The dog days of summer are here – and so is a brand new playground at Wayzata Beach.
The Wayzata City Council voted last June to move forward with the designs and equipment purchase for the new playground. City leaders initially hoped to unveil the new playground this past fall, but delays in receiving the equipment and materials needed for construction led to a July 1 opening.
The new play equipment replaces the previous 15-year-old playground and features a nautical design theme that ties into its lakeside location.
“It did take a little bit longer to open, but hopefully now that it’s opened up everyone can go out there and enjoy it,” Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser said.
Included in the playground are two activity areas designed for age groups 2-5 and 5-12 years, with a collection of play structures that include a net climber, color wheel spinner, swings, several diggers for sand and an overhead water feature called a “spray way.”
The new play area is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, using a poured rubberized surface near the play structures to allow for accessibility around the sandy areas.
The $330,000 set aside for the playground project is coming from the city’s Parks Capital Improvement Program.
Designs were put together using community input gathered via an online survey that received nearly 120 responses, according to city leaders. The community survey is in addition to feedback received through the city’s master planning process and input from the Parks and Trails Board, who worked Golden Valley-based company Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground on the project.
“We’re trying to implement different projects in the master plan, which will be coming up, but this was one of the first priorities and one of the cooler project in the master plan,” Kieser said. “We’re trying to incorporate as much as we could from what we heard from the community and hopefully they like it.”
Upgrading the playground in Klapprich Park is the next priority for the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, Kieser said. Design work, community engagement and council review are planned for this year with construction slated for sometime next spring or summer.
