Four-hour series was produced and directed by Seattle-based filmmakers
James J. Hill, the ambitious railroad tycoon of the late 19th-century, is the subject of a new four-episode documentary series.
“The Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway,” produced and directed by Seattle-based filmmakers Stephen Sadis and Kyle Kegley, details the life of one of America’s greatest entrepreneurs.
Sadis initially wrote a one-hour script for the documentary in 2001, but progress came to a halt when he was unable to raise production funds through grants. In 2008, he decided to underwrite the film himself and worked with Kegley to draft a two-hour script and began filming interviews with scholars and historians.
But the project would stall again, forcing the filmmakers to press pause until 2017 when they established the nonprofit organization Great Northern Filmworks. A budget was pieced together over the next several years as the script grew and another 17 interviews were put to film.
“The story was getting broader and was more than just a story about a man and a railroad,” Sadis said. “It was about the evolution of the country and the development of the northern tier.”
The two decades of on-again, off-again progress resulted in a four-hour documentary series that was released in September.
The film follows Hill’s teenage years in Minnesota, where at the age of 17 he began his career in transportation as a clerk on the St. Paul levee in 1856.
Ten years later, Hill established the James J. Hill Co. with a warehouse on the levee that could lift cargo from steamboats and load it onto rail cars in one step – rather than two, like the other waterfront operations. The company’s low rates helped Hill capture a significant share of the market.
By 1878, Hill and several other investors had come up with a plan to purchase the bankrupt St. Paul and Pacific Railroad. Over the next 15 years, he worked tirelessly to push the Great Northern Railway north to Canada and west to Seattle. The expansive transportation network continues today as the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.
According to Sadis, the film focuses on the broad impacts that Hill and his Great Northern Railway had on immigration, labor, industry, Indigenous peoples and upon the emergence of Minnesota as a leader in the timber, wheat, coal and iron ore industries.
“He not only changed trade; he changed the way the world worked,” U.S. Economics Professor Burton Folsom said.
Hill was also a lightning rod for the most important issues of the day: immigration, government regulations, market manipulation, Native American displacement, environmental stewardship as well as financing America’s allies during World War I.
“Throughout all of his life, he just became this sort of nexus for these moments in time. ... There were just so many instances where he was the center of why something changed,” Sadis said, referencing a labor battle with American Railway Union President Eugene Debs and the federal case against Hill’s Northern Securities Co. The case established President Theodore Roosevelt’s reputation as a “trust buster.”
Hill was deeply interested in the development of the United States and was, surprisingly, an early advocate for the sustainable use of the nation’s resources, even mentioning “climate change” during a speech in 1909.
Locally, Hill’s fingerprints can be found in a number of landmarks around the Twin Cities. He orchestrated the construction of the Union Depot in St. Paul in 1881 and built Minneapolis’ Stone Arch Bridge in 1883. And Hill’s 36,000-square-foot mansion on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue is a National Historic Landmark that is operated by the Minnesota Historical Society.
The documentary also touches on Hill’s impact around Lake Minnetonka, where the entrepreneur built the 300-room Lafayette Hotel in 1882.
At around the same time, Hill’s relationship with the newly incorporated village of Wayzata was growing contentious. The leaders of Wayzata requested that the railroad tracks be moved away from main street and placed 300 feet to the north, but Hill instead pushed the tracks closer to the lake. The railroad tycoon also removed the depot and built a new one east of town, telling residents they could walk if they wanted to catch the train.
The prickly relationship would continue until 1906, when Hill built a new depot that was said to be one of the best looking stops on the railway. Service continued out of the station until 1971, and in 1981 the depot was placed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. Today, the lakeside building is home to the Wayzata Historical Society’s railroad museum and serves as the offices for the Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wayzata’s James J. Hill Days festival, an annual tradition since 1975, continues today to recognition of Hill’s legacy and impact on the city.
For information on how to stream or purchase the DVD of the documentary “The Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway,” visit greatnorthernfilmworks.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.