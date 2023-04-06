fw06NW_EmpireBuilder2.jpg

James J. Hill, center, is the subject of a new documentary called “The Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway.” (Submitted photo - Minnesota Historical Society)

Four-hour series was produced and directed by Seattle-based filmmakers

James J. Hill, the ambitious railroad tycoon of the late 19th-century, is the subject of a new four-episode documentary series.

“The Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway,” a documentary produced and directed by Seattle-based filmmakers Stephen Sadis and Kyle Kegley, details the life railroad tycoon and entrepreneur James J. Hill. (Submitted image - Great Northern Filmworks)
An early map of the Great Northern Railway. (Submitted image - Great Northern Filmworks)
The documentary also touches on James J. Hill’s impact around Lake Minnetonka, where the entrepreneur built the 300-room Lafayette Hotel in 1882. (Submitted photo - Minnesota Historical Society)
In 1906, James J. Hill built a new train depot in Wayzata that was said to be one the best looking stops on the railway. Service continued out of the station until 1971, and in 1981 the depot was placed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

