Inaugural event will be hosted by nonprofit organization The Firefly Sisterhood
The Firefly Sisterhood, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization, is planning a Mother’s Day stroll Sunday, May 9, in Wayzata that will serve as an opportunity for the public to help local women fighting a breast cancer diagnosis.
The event, called Live Like It’s Spring, will raise funds for The Firefly Sisterhood to continue its work, which for the past seven years has included providing women experiencing breast cancer with guidance from another woman who has been in their shoes.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. Currently, the average risk of a woman in the U. S. developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about one in eight. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U. S., including women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
Kris Newcomer, executive director of The Firefly Sisterhood, said the organization pairs women who are fighting breast cancer with a volunteer peer mentor, or guide, who has been through treatment, surgery or reconstruction.
“We’re basically a match-making organization,” Newcomer said. “We match women who are experiencing breast cancer with someone who is a trained peer mentor who’s a survivor.”
The director said social isolation created by the pandemic has made it especially important for women who have a breast cancer diagnosis to connect with others for comfort and guidance.
“We know that social isolation, obviously something that we’ve all been through, actually contributes to increased mortality and risk of occurrence in breast cancer patients,” Newcomer said.
According to the organization, since the pandemic started, there has been a 30% increase in requests for support.
Participants in the Live Like It’s Spring event can stop by Promenade Park, 100 Promenade Ave., any time between 9:30-11 a.m. to pick up their registration bag before taking a stroll along the lake and through downtown Wayzata at their own pace. There’s also an option at registration to add a continental breakfast from D’Amico Catering.
Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and masks will be required at the event.
“It’s a chance to be together with your family and celebrate survivors in your family or friends or colleagues and take advantage of a beautiful place in our city,” Newcomer said.
For more information about The Firefly Sisterhood, visit fireflysisterhood.org.
To register for the Live Like It’s Spring stroll, visit livelikeitsspring.eventbrite.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.