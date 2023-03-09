Hand in Hand will move from its current Promenade location
When The Blake School announced in early 2021 that it would be vacating its Highcroft Campus in Wayzata, there were questions as to what would happen to the school building at 301 Peavey Lane. Would it remain and continue to serve as a school, or would the building be torn down to make way for new housing to match the site’s residential surroundings?
An application to redevelop the site into 15 single-family homes was proposed last year, but didn’t move forward following a recommendation of denial from the Wayzata Planning Commission.
Last month came an announcement from Blake that it had entered into a purchase agreement with Hand in Hand Christian Montessori Academy. The $5.5 million deal means the property that has for decades served as an elementary school will continue to provide an educational setting.
“We are delighted that Highcroft will continue to be a vibrant place for teaching and learning,” Blake School Board of Trustees Chair Amy Saldanha and Head of School Anne Stavney wrote in a joint statement.
The Blake School will continue classes on the Highcroft campus through July before combining the school with its Hopkins campus. The move is part of Blake’s work to launch its new Early Learning Center and open re-imagined Upper Elementary spaces.
Hand in Hand will be moving from its current Promenade of Wayzata location into the larger site on the west end of the city. The planned move in August means the school will be ready for students this fall.
“We’re very excited,” Michelle Thompson, Hand in Hand’s founder and head of school, said.
Hand in Hand has fundraised around $500,000 for the purchase of the school building and is hoping to raise another $1 million, Thompson said.
The Christian Montessori program has three Twin Cities area campuses. The Roseville campus offers Montessori daycare and school for students in preschool through 12th grade. The Bloomington location offers Montessori preschool through 6th grade programming on the campus of Bethany Global University.
The Wayzata location, since opening in January 2001, has served children from infant through sixth grade. When the new location opens to students this fall, that range will open up to seventh and eightth grades. Next year, it will expand to ninth and 10th, with 11th and 12th grades being welcomed the following year.
Around 80 students are currently at the Promenade of Wayzata location, and the new space will allow for around 320 students once it’s opened to all grades.
Besides the fact that Hand in Hand will be able to remain in Wayzata, the new school location has a special connection for Thompson.
“My mother taught there when she graduated from college in 1963,” Thompson said. “Her first teaching job was the kindergarten and music teacher at the original Highcroft Country Day School. ... She would always speak fondly of it. I still have her materials and her teaching things from there.”
The head of school also noted her thankfulness to the Blake School leaders for their graciousness throughout the buying process and also to Peavey Lane neighbors, some of whom even gave money toward the fundraising effort.
“We have felt so embraced by the people of Wayzata,” Thompson said.
For more information about Hand in Hand, visit hihcm.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.