The Blake School announced last month that its Highcroft Campus in Wayzata was being sold to Hand in Hand Christian Montessori. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Hand in Hand will move from its current Promenade location

When The Blake School announced in early 2021 that it would be vacating its Highcroft Campus in Wayzata, there were questions as to what would happen to the school building at 301 Peavey Lane. Would it remain and continue to serve as a school, or would the building be torn down to make way for new housing to match the site’s residential surroundings?

