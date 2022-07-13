The plan includes apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank
Wayzata city leaders are in the process of reviewing a proposal that would demolish the Wells Fargo building on Wayzata Boulevard to make way for a mixed-use, campus-style project that would include apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service.
Mithun Enterprises LLC, which owns the current property at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E., is behind the development application. The existing building on the site was constructed in 1981 as Wayzata Bank and Trust and was later sold to Norwest Corporation, which merged with Wells Fargo in 1998.
According to the city, the properties have been associated with members of the Mithun family since the 1970s. The current building was allowed by a conditional use permit to construct the bank and drive through in 1978 and a conditional use permit for a three-story addition in 1980. The existing building is around 46,000 square feet in size and is primarily office space for Wells Fargo. An attached drive-thru has seven lanes for bank service and the current site has 129 parking spaces.
According to the city staff report on the development application, the proposed project would build a three-story apartment building with a maximum of 67 units with nine townhomes attached to a section of the apartment building. A single-story 5,500-square-foot bank building and a two-story 34,000 square-foot-office building for Wells Fargo would also be constructed. The residential and office buildings would be linked by underground parking with 207 stalls, and there would be 77 surface parking spots.
The application includes requests for a subdivision into three parcels, rezoning of two new parcels, three conditional use permits, five dimensional variances and two design standards deviations.
One of the requests is for a building height variance of more than 16 feet from the required maximum of 35 feet to a height of 51 feet, 8 inches to support building on a slope on the western parcel. According to the city staff report, virtually any new building that allows access to both Wayzata Boulevard and Rice Street would require a height variance because the site is on a significant slope.
In Mithun Enterprises’ application to the city, Matt Mithun wrote that the proposal follows two years of design work and incorporates feedback from neighbors and the community.
“As you will see, we hope to turn an underutilized and blacktop-heavy site into a mixed-use property that provides accessibility and walkability to the public, a beautiful home to its residents, and a vibrant business setting for its commercial tenants and their local customers,” Mithun wrote.
Included in the city staff report on the project were several public comments. Positive notes highlighted the reduction in surface parking, a perceived thoughtful approach to a high-profile intersection and the longstanding community involvement from the Mithun family. Some residents also commented on the overall improved aesthetic appeal of the proposed development compared to the current building. Residents who had concerns called attention to the potential increase in traffic, increased building massing and the potential negative impacts on neighborhood character.
The Wayzata Planning Commission voted June 20 to direct city staff to prepare a planning commission report reflecting a recommendation of approval for the project on the variances and CUPs requested. Several conditions were also added, including the submission of an updated landscaping plan that includes the enhancement being made to the east wall of the bank, incorporation of a construction management plan to be reviewed by city staff, incorporation of all engineering and fire comments and work with the council on the final details and inclusion of a development agreement for the project.
The decision from the Planning Commission came on a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Laura Merriam and Jennifer Severson voting against the proposal. Commissioner Jeff Parkhill was absent from the meeting.
Commissioner Merriam said that while the proposed project would be an improvement over what is currently on the site, she had concerns over the height variance request and the impervious surface variance request for the residential portion of the development.
Commissioner Severson said building height was also a concern and noted that her biggest issue was related to the setbacks that would have an impact outside of the campus, including the front yard setback variance in front of Wayzata Boulevard from 20 feet to 10 feet and the side yard setback variance from 10 feet to 0 feet.
The proposal for the project is set to come before the Wayzata City Council for review at its meeting Tuesday, July 19.
For more info about the project, visit wayzata.org/782/900-Wayzata-Blvd-E
